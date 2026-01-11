MQL5 Indicators
Specification
Looking for script on MT5 - where there were 2 buttons on screen/chart.
First button - move SL at BEP on each positions which is in profit. SL should moved to BEP or few pips higher/lower set in settings
Second button - move SL to BEP of all positions at the same chart. So EA counts average price of all entries on chart and set SL at BEP or few pips higher/lower set in settings.
30+ USD