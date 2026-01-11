FreelanceSections

Script to set BEP by buttons on charts

MQL5 Indicators

Specification

Looking for script on MT5 - where there were 2 buttons on screen/chart.

First button - move SL at BEP on each positions which is in profit. SL should moved to BEP or few pips higher/lower set in settings

Second button - move SL to BEP of all positions at the same chart. So EA counts average price of all entries on chart and set SL at BEP or few pips higher/lower set in settings.


Similar orders
Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD
Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD
can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
Expert Pine Script Developer Needed: XAUUSD 1m Reversal Indicator with Trend Filter 30+ USD
"I need a high-quality, non-repainting TradingView indicator for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe. The goal is to catch 'Tops and Bottoms' using a combination of price exhaustion and candlestick confirmation. Key Requirements: The Signal: Must identify reversals at extremes. Please use a combination of Bollinger Bands (Standard Deviation) and RSI . Candlestick Confirmation: Signals should only fire if there is
Looking for a long term relationship woth developer woth trading knowledge 30 - 350 USD
Hi guys looking for a reversal indicator that places signals on chart Signals must he placed at candle close and not repaint. Since I'm offering a high budget I want everything to run smoothly in these steps 1. Send screenahots of it 2. I'll give you feedback what to change or we'll skip to stage 3 3. Short period demo 4. Deposite send full version and close deal. That will allow safety for both us I know I'm getting
Hello mate I need to create an EA that closes the trades opened by another EA 30 - 40 USD
Need to create a New EA that focuses only on closing trades of an Existing EA . The New EA should be attached to the Existing EA and also it should not interfere the functions of Existing EA. The developer of the New EA should provide guidelines in order to attach the New EA to the Existing EA. The existing EA will not be shared to the developer. The conditions of new EA is as follows: The new EA should close all
MT5 INDICATOR PROJECT 100+ USD
I’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to help with an indicator project. Project overview: I have an existing MT4 arrow indicator that I’ve used for several years. The indicator is compiled only (.ex4) — source code is not available. It does not repaint . The indicator has stopped displaying properly (likely outdated). What I need: Rebuild the indicator from scratch by analyzing its behavior and
Making similar indicator in MT4 AND MT5 50+ USD
HI Iam trading with XU ma simple BT 1.12 INDICATOR Which I got indicator from forexstation forum but mq4 file is not with me,I want to have similar indicator which is non repainting in both mq4 and mq5 formats,it should be similar and signals should match it has 2 moving averages MA1 IS LONG TERM MA,MA2 is short term MA MA 2 SIGNALS FOLLOW THE MA TREND CHANGE not crossing of MA1
TradingView Pine Script Webhook , MT4 Trade Execution (BTC Strategy) 30 - 70 USD
I am looking for an experienced developer to build a TradingView Pine Script that generates trading signals and sends them via webhook to MT4 for automated execution. The trading logic must be handled entirely in TradingView (Pine Script) . MT4 will only be responsible for receiving webhook messages and executing trades (no strategy logic inside MT4). The goal is to ensure that TradingView backtest results and live
Modification of exit method for existing expert 30 - 100 USD
Hello I would like to modify the exit method of the trade for current expert advisor which include martingale trading. basically adjusting the position size and closing the trade. additional details will be provided in the next step
CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USD
cần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO

