XAUUSD Gold EA Project: 20+ Systems, Sharpe 4.2 High-Profit Gold EA Wanted: 20+ Strategies, Institutional-Grade Metrics
Specification
1. Background & MQL5 Journey: ¿Cuéntame un poco sobre tu background en trading algorítmico y qué te emociona de crear EAs de alto rendimiento?
2. Experience: ¿Cuáles son 2-3 EAs destacados que has creado (mercados, Sharpe, PF, señales/backtests)?
3. Institutional Results: ¿Puedes lograr Sharpe ≥3.0, PF >2.5, <10% DD en XAUUSD? ¿Qué te da confianza?
4. Demo EA: ¿Tienes una señal de EA top (MQL5/Myfxbook) con 100+ trades, >60% win rate en oro/commodities?
5. Code Delivery: ¿Entregarás código fuente completo (.mq5), docs, backtests e instrucciones?
6. Timeline: ¿Cuánto tiempo para Phase 1-2 con multi-TF, 20-50 estrategias, ML, 2+ años de backtests?
7. Coding Depth: ¿Cómo diseñarías un sistema modular para 20-50 estrategias (SMC, volumen, ML)?
8. Specs: ¿Has creado EAs para €1k-€10k, 0.01 lots, 0.5%/0.25% riesgo, 1:500 leverage? Confirma setup de testing.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
3
67% / 33%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USDRequire the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
EA for account Protection 50+ USDProject Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USDWe're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USDHi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USDI need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USDwant a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
Project information
Budget
50 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 4 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders34
Arbitrage count0