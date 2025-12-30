Similar orders

Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically

Convert Tradestation code to tradingview pine script code 30+ USD Here's the TradeStation ELD files that i want to convert to tradingview pine script (unprotected so you can see codes for indicators and systems/strategies) - let me know what you think it would cost? thanks i will be looking for great developer that will bid it for it and get started

EA for account Protection 50+ USD Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when

TradingView Pine Script v5 – Modular Trend Continuation Framework (Architecture-First) 150 - 300 USD Aš ieškau patyrusio Pine Script v5 kūrėjas, kuris gali projektuoti (pirmiausia architektūra) švarią, modulinę sistemą, skirtą tendencijų tęsimo sistema "TradingView". Tai NE: - MetaTrader (MT4 / MT5) projektas - Ekspertų patarėjas (EA) - baigta prekybos strategija - indikatorius su SL / TP - optimizavimo arba atgalinio testavimo darbai Tai yra: - Pine Script v5 sistema (tik signalai) - EMA pagrįstas tendencijų

Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USD We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade

💰 BUDGET: $2000-$4000 (Negotiable) XAUUSD (Gold) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards 69+ USD 💰 BUDGET: $2000-$4000 XAUUSD EA (Negotiable) Institutional XAUUSD EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards DESCRIPTION I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. CORE REQUIREMENTS: Architecture: • 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout) • ON/OFF toggle for each system

I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USD Hi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me

Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade

Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USD I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss