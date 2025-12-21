Specification
✅ *Step-by-Step Strategy to Code – CRT + CISD (MT5 EA)*
🔧 *System Setup*
*Timeframes Used:*
- *D1* – Bias & CRT zones (High & Low)
- *H1* – Confirm candle closes back inside CRT levels
- *M5* – CISD pattern (entry trigger)
---
🟢 *Buy Setup – Logic*
1. *Detect D1 CRT Zone:*
- Identify current day’s *High and Low* → define CRT levels.
2. *Wait for Sweep:*
- Price must *break below D1 CRT Low* (wick).
3. *H1 Confirmation:*
- Check if *H1 candle closes back inside* the CRT Low.
- If YES → *trigger alert:*
- *Push notification*
- *Sound alert*
- *Chart label (e.g., “BUY WATCH – CRT/H1 confirmed”)*
4. *M5 Entry (CISD):*
- Monitor for bullish *CISD pattern*.
- If detected → *place Buy order*.
5. *Stop Loss:*
- Set *below the swing low* of M5 CISD structure.
6. *Take Profit:*
- Target the *next D1 CRT High*.
---
🔴 *Sell Setup – Logic*
1. *Detect D1 CRT Zone:*
- Use current D1 High and Low as CRT levels.
2. *Wait for Sweep:*
- Price must *break above D1 CRT High* (wick).
3. *H1 Confirmation:*
- H1 candle must *close back inside CRT High*. - If YES → *trigger alert*:
- *Push notification*
- *Sound alert*
- *Chart label (e.g., “SELL WATCH – CRT/H1 confirmed”)*
4. *M5 Entry (CISD):*
- Wait for bearish *CISD pattern*.
- If detected → *place Sell order*.
5. *Stop Loss:*
- Set *above swing high* of CISD structure.
6. *Take Profit:*
- Target the *next D1 CRT Low*.
---
⚙️ *Execution & Risk Settings*
- *Before activation*, system asks:
- *Lot Size*
- *Number of Positions*
- *Entry is fully automated* ONLY when M5 confirms CISD pattern.
- If *CISD not present*, but H1 has confirmed inside CRT:
- *Send alert only* (no trade).
---
🔔 *Additional Alerts & Visuals*
- *Push notification* (to phone)
- *Sound alert* (MT5 terminal)
- *Chart label/mark*:
- e.g., vertical line on H1 close
- label: “CRT Break-In Confirmed – Watch M5”
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
542
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
11%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
3
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
383
52%
Arbitration
19
53% / 16%
Overdue
25
7%
Busy
6
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
7
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
592
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
9
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
2
50%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
2873
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
31
19%
Arbitration
4
50% / 25%
Overdue
4
13%
Free
18
Rating
Projects
55
4%
Arbitration
6
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
7%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
20
Rating
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
21
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
23
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 10 to 30 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0