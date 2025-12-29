FreelanceSections

🚀 Finish Simple MT5 EA (Almost Completed) 💻✨

MQL5 Indicators Experts

Specification

Hello 👋🙂

I need help with a very small finishing task 🧩
A previous programmer almost completed the EA, but stopped right before the finish line 🏁😅
Everything is already prepared and clear — just needs the final touch 🔧✨

This is NOT strategy work ❌🧠
The trading logic is already done, tested and working
Only simple completion / cleanup needed.

✅ What’s already provided:

  • Python source code 🐍

  • Exact entry & exit rules 📊

  • Simple OHLC + VWAP logic 📈

  • Almost finished EA logic 🧠

  • Tested strategy ✅

🛠️ What needs to be finished:

  • Finalize basic MT5 EA (MQL5) 💻

  • VWAP (tick or real volume – simple switch) 🔄

  • Fixed lot OR % risk ⚖️

  • Basic daily / total DD limit 🚦

  • Simple trade alerts 🔔

  • Basic CSV trade log 📄

📝 Notes (keep it simple):

  • One symbol ☝️

  • One timeframe ⏱️

  • No GUI ❌🖼️

  • No filters ❌

  • No news ❌📰

  • Standard MT5 EA structure 📦

⏳ Project size:

Very small task 🧩
The EA is almost done — previous developer stopped 2 meters before the finish 🏁
Should be quick and easy work for anyone with MQL5 experience ⚡💻

💰 Budget:

Small fixed budget 💵
Perfect for quick money 💸🙂
Easy finish = easy payout 🌴💻

📩 To apply:

  • Short info about your MQL5 experience 🧑‍💻

  • When you can start ⏰

Please keep replies short 🙂👍


