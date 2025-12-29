Hello 👋🙂

I need help with a very small finishing task 🧩

A previous programmer almost completed the EA, but stopped right before the finish line 🏁😅

Everything is already prepared and clear — just needs the final touch 🔧✨

This is NOT strategy work ❌🧠

The trading logic is already done, tested and working ✅

Only simple completion / cleanup needed.

✅ What’s already provided:

Python source code 🐍

Exact entry & exit rules 📊

Simple OHLC + VWAP logic 📈

Almost finished EA logic 🧠

Tested strategy ✅

🛠️ What needs to be finished:

Finalize basic MT5 EA (MQL5) 💻

VWAP (tick or real volume – simple switch) 🔄

Fixed lot OR % risk ⚖️

Basic daily / total DD limit 🚦

Simple trade alerts 🔔

Basic CSV trade log 📄

📝 Notes (keep it simple):

One symbol ☝️

One timeframe ⏱️

No GUI ❌🖼️

No filters ❌

No news ❌📰

Standard MT5 EA structure 📦

⏳ Project size:

Very small task 🧩

The EA is almost done — previous developer stopped 2 meters before the finish 🏁

Should be quick and easy work for anyone with MQL5 experience ⚡💻

💰 Budget:

Small fixed budget 💵

Perfect for quick money 💸🙂

Easy finish = easy payout 🌴💻

📩 To apply:

Short info about your MQL5 experience 🧑‍💻

When you can start ⏰

Please keep replies short 🙂👍