Specification
So the things we need in algorithm of mql5 language EA in mt5
1. Depending on timeframe it can recognise the previous swing high and low
2. Timeframe is 5m,15m,1h,4h
3. It can recognise the basic Market bias that is market is bullish or bearish we can identify using (ema,rsi,basic smc bias,ict bias structure mapping) or use anything to find bias structure
4. EA should have option to change timeframe and change risk to reward ratio
5. Also have option to execute multiple trades or single trade on ote/aox zone
6. Have definite stoploss and Target depend upon the swing range (normally i use 30-40 pips stoploss) in ote below/above 30-40pips of 0.786 level and in aox below/above -0.29 levels
7. It gives atleast one high probability trade with high risk to reward so its trade frequency can be changed(normally daily maximum 2 trades only)
I know it can be hard to build cause i am grinding from 3 months to build this so to build this you need basic ict knowledge atleast to understand it's logic
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 10 to 15 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0