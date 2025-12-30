Similar orders

Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically

TRADING UTILITY - Portfolio & Cost Per Pip 50+ USD Hello Developers, I need a utility that allows to me open multiple positions. First the utility will show me all currency pairs on the watch list, and it will give me the option to either buy, sell, or neutral for each currency pair. Secondly, lot sizes for all currency pairs (that are not neutral) are determined through an input of cost per pip (USD). Lastly, then the execute button, which opens positions according

XAUUSD Gold EA Project: 20+ Systems, Sharpe 4.2 High-Profit Gold EA Wanted: 20+ Strategies, Institutional-Grade Metrics 50 - 100 USD 1. Background & MQL5 Journey: ¿Cuéntame un poco sobre tu background en trading algorítmico y qué te emociona de crear EAs de alto rendimiento? 2. Experience: ¿Cuáles son 2-3 EAs destacados que has creado (mercados, Sharpe, PF, señales/backtests)? 3. Institutional Results: ¿Puedes lograr Sharpe ≥3.0, PF >2.5, <10% DD en XAUUSD? ¿Qué te da confianza? 4. Demo EA: ¿Tienes una señal de EA top (MQL5/Myfxbook) con 100+

Convert Tradestation code to tradingview pine script code 30+ USD Here's the TradeStation ELD files that i want to convert to tradingview pine script (unprotected so you can see codes for indicators and systems/strategies) - let me know what you think it would cost? thanks i will be looking for great developer that will bid it for it and get started

EA for account Protection 50+ USD Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when

TradingView Pine Script v5 – Modular Trend Continuation Framework (Architecture-First) 150 - 300 USD Aš ieškau patyrusio Pine Script v5 kūrėjas, kuris gali projektuoti (pirmiausia architektūra) švarią, modulinę sistemą, skirtą tendencijų tęsimo sistema "TradingView". Tai NE: - MetaTrader (MT4 / MT5) projektas - Ekspertų patarėjas (EA) - baigta prekybos strategija - indikatorius su SL / TP - optimizavimo arba atgalinio testavimo darbai Tai yra: - Pine Script v5 sistema (tik signalai) - EMA pagrįstas tendencijų

Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USD Need a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe

Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USD We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade

MT5 Trading Robot – SMA 5/9, Only Normal Cross, Manual Lot & Stop Loss 50 - 150 USD I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on SMA 5/9 crossover: - Only one position at a time. - Close & reverse on opposite SMA cross. - No trading on very large breakout candles. - Stop Loss mandatory, 20-50 pips. - Manual lot size and manual timeframe. - EA must be clean, optimized, stable for Gold and Forex. Attached file contains full EA specification for development