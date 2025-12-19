Specification
Hey bro, can you help with NT8.
On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open
You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions……
Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex", any assistance on optimizing would be also be appreciated. I can do mt5 stuff but not much time in NT
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
12
0%
Arbitration
22
0% / 77%
Overdue
4
33%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USDHi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0