Specification
Project Overview
We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk.
This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA.
We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems.
Project Objective
Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor with:
-
Clean, modular architecture
-
Strong risk and money management
-
Robust execution handling
-
Full compatibility with MT5 Strategy Tester
Project Scope (High-Level Requirements)
1️⃣ Strategy Architecture
-
Multi-symbol support
-
Multi-timeframe logic
-
Clean, modular codebase
-
Strategy logic separated from risk/money management
-
Readable, maintainable MQL5 code
-
2️⃣ Risk & Money Management
-
Dynamic position sizing
-
Equity-based and/or risk-percentage based
-
-
Exposure limits
-
Per-symbol
-
Account-wide
-
-
Drawdown protection / kill-switch logic
3️⃣ Trade Controls
-
Economic news filters (scheduled events)
-
Time-based trading windows
-
Sessions
-
Blackout periods
-
-
Spread and execution-quality validation
4️⃣ Stability & Recovery
-
Robust error handling
-
Safe handling of:
-
Disconnects
-
Requotes
-
Broker execution issues
-
-
Trade recovery logic (where applicable)
5️⃣ Testing & Optimization
-
Full compatibility with MT5 Strategy Tester
-
Parameterized inputs for optimization
-
Support for multi-symbol testing where feasible
-
Delivery of backtest reports
Budget
USD $3,000 – $8,000
-
Fixed-price preferred
-
Milestone-based payments
-
Full source code ownership required
Required Developer Qualifications
Only apply if you meet ALL of the following:
-
Demonstrated MQL5 (MT5-only) experience
-
Prior delivery of advanced MT5 Expert Advisors
-
Strong understanding of:
-
MT5 position-based trading model
-
Hedging vs netting accounts
-
CTrade , position handling, and MT5 event model
-
You must be able to clearly explain:
-
Your risk management logic
-
Strategy Tester setup and optimization approach
You must be willing to provide:
-
Backtest examples
-
Screenshots or demos of prior MT5 work
⚠️ Applications with generic “MT4/MT5” claims and no MT5 proof will be ignored.
If interested, please reach out with MT5/MQL5 experience and sample work.