Project Overview

We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk.

This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA.

We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems.

Project Objective

Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor with:

Clean, modular architecture

Strong risk and money management

Robust execution handling

Full compatibility with MT5 Strategy Tester

Project Scope (High-Level Requirements)

1️⃣ Strategy Architecture

Multi-symbol support

Multi-timeframe logic

Clean, modular codebase Strategy logic separated from risk/money management Readable, maintainable MQL5 code



2️⃣ Risk & Money Management

Dynamic position sizing Equity-based and/or risk-percentage based

Exposure limits Per-symbol Account-wide

Drawdown protection / kill-switch logic

3️⃣ Trade Controls

Economic news filters (scheduled events)

Time-based trading windows Sessions Blackout periods

Spread and execution-quality validation

4️⃣ Stability & Recovery

Robust error handling

Safe handling of: Disconnects Requotes Broker execution issues

Trade recovery logic (where applicable)

5️⃣ Testing & Optimization

Full compatibility with MT5 Strategy Tester

Parameterized inputs for optimization

Support for multi-symbol testing where feasible

Delivery of backtest reports

Budget

USD $3,000 – $8,000

Fixed-price preferred

Milestone-based payments

Full source code ownership required

Required Developer Qualifications

Only apply if you meet ALL of the following:

Demonstrated MQL5 (MT5-only) experience

Prior delivery of advanced MT5 Expert Advisors

Strong understanding of: MT5 position-based trading model Hedging vs netting accounts CTrade , position handling, and MT5 event model



You must be able to clearly explain:

Your risk management logic

Strategy Tester setup and optimization approach

You must be willing to provide:

Backtest examples

Screenshots or demos of prior MT5 work

⚠️ Applications with generic “MT4/MT5” claims and no MT5 proof will be ignored.



