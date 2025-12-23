FreelanceSections

MT5 / MQL5 Expert Advisor Developer (Production-Grade EA)

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++ Strategy modules

Specification

Project Overview

We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk.

This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA.
We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems.

Project Objective

Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor with:

  • Clean, modular architecture

  • Strong risk and money management

  • Robust execution handling

  • Full compatibility with MT5 Strategy Tester

Project Scope (High-Level Requirements)

1️⃣ Strategy Architecture

  • Multi-symbol support

  • Multi-timeframe logic

  • Clean, modular codebase

    • Strategy logic separated from risk/money management

    • Readable, maintainable MQL5 code

2️⃣ Risk & Money Management

  • Dynamic position sizing

    • Equity-based and/or risk-percentage based

  • Exposure limits

    • Per-symbol

    • Account-wide

  • Drawdown protection / kill-switch logic

3️⃣ Trade Controls

  • Economic news filters (scheduled events)

  • Time-based trading windows

    • Sessions

    • Blackout periods

  • Spread and execution-quality validation

4️⃣ Stability & Recovery

  • Robust error handling

  • Safe handling of:

    • Disconnects

    • Requotes

    • Broker execution issues

  • Trade recovery logic (where applicable)

5️⃣ Testing & Optimization

  • Full compatibility with MT5 Strategy Tester

  • Parameterized inputs for optimization

  • Support for multi-symbol testing where feasible

  • Delivery of backtest reports

Budget

USD $3,000 – $8,000

  • Fixed-price preferred

  • Milestone-based payments

  • Full source code ownership required

Required Developer Qualifications

Only apply if you meet ALL of the following:

  • Demonstrated MQL5 (MT5-only) experience

  • Prior delivery of advanced MT5 Expert Advisors

  • Strong understanding of:

    • MT5 position-based trading model

    • Hedging vs netting accounts

    • CTrade , position handling, and MT5 event model

You must be able to clearly explain:

  • Your risk management logic

  • Strategy Tester setup and optimization approach

You must be willing to provide:

  • Backtest examples

  • Screenshots or demos of prior MT5 work

⚠️ Applications with generic “MT4/MT5” claims and no MT5 proof will be ignored.


If interested, please reach out with MT5/MQL5 experience and sample work.


