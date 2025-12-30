FreelanceSections

Specification

Aš ieškau patyrusio Pine Script v5 kūrėjas, kuris gali projektuoti
(pirmiausia architektūra) švarią, modulinę sistemą, skirtą
tendencijų tęsimo sistema "TradingView".

Tai NE:
- MetaTrader (MT4 / MT5) projektas
- Ekspertų patarėjas (EA)
- baigta prekybos strategija
- indikatorius su SL / TP
- optimizavimo arba atgalinio testavimo darbai

Tai yra:
- Pine Script v5 sistema (tik signalai)
- EMA pagrįstas tendencijų apibrėžimas
- konstrukcijos tęstinumo patvirtinimas (be indikatoriaus krovimo)
- Moduliniai loginiai blokai su įėjimais
- švari, įskaitoma, išplečiama architektūra

Prieš pradedant kodavimą, kūrėjas turi sugebėti aiškiai paaiškinti
Sistemos architektūra:
- kaip tendencijų logika atskiriama nuo struktūros patvirtinimo
- kaip moduliai projektuojami ir sujungiami
- kaip generuojami signalai be vykdymo logikos
- kaip karkasas išlieka išplečiamas ir neperdėtas

Jei tikitės, kad iš anksto nustatytos taisyklės ar sąlygos bus tiesiog konvertuojamos į kodą,
Šis projektas jums netinka.

Project information

Budget
150 - 300 USD
VAT (21%): 31.5 - 63 USD
Total: 182 - 363 USD
For the developer
135 - 270 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0