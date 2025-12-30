FreelanceSections

EA for account Protection

MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics

Specification

Project Overview

I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic.

This is NOT a strategy or trading EA.
The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock, suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts.

Core Requirements

1. Alerts & Monitoring

  • Alert on trade entry and trade exit

  • Alert when floating (unrealized) drawdown reaches configurable levels
    (example: 1% and 1.85%)

  • Alert when overall realized drawdown reaches a defined level
    (example: 6.2%)

  • Alerts via:

    • MT5 popup

    • Push notification (mobile)

    • Sound (optional)

All percentages must be fully editable via EA inputs.

2. Drawdown Protection Logic

  • Automatically close all open trades when floating DD reaches a set %
    (example: 2.6%)

  • Automatically disable trading for the rest of the trading day when
    daily DD (floating + realized) reaches a defined % (example: 3.7%)

  • Trading lock must:

    • Apply to manual + EA trades

    • NOT be unlockable by the trader

    • Reset automatically on the next broker trading day

3. Trading Lock & Security

  • Ability to block new trades completely

  • Optional PIN / password protection for enabling or disabling trading

  • Trader using the account must not be able to bypass rules

  • Must work reliably on VPS

4. Flexibility & Controls

  • Enable / disable individual rules

  • Editable percentage values at any time

  • Option to include / exclude:

    • Swaps

    • Commissions

  • Server time vs local time handling

  • Clean and simple EA panel (GUI)

Technical Requirements

  • MT5 (MQL5) only

  • Clean, well-commented source code

  • No repainting, no strategy logic

  • Must support multiple symbols

  • Stable under frequent trading activity

  • Proper error handling and logs

Deliverables

  • Compiled EA + source code (.mq5)

  • Installation and usage instructions

  • Demo testing support

  • Willingness to make small refinements after testing

To Apply (IMPORTANT)

Please include:

  1. Examples of similar risk-management or account-protection EAs

  2. Confirmation you can modify existing EA code

  3. Estimated delivery time

  4. Fixed price or milestone suggestion

Generic bids will be ignored.


Similar orders
TradingView Pine Script v5 – Modular Trend Continuation Framework (Architecture-First) 150 - 300 USD
Aš ieškau patyrusio Pine Script v5 kūrėjas, kuris gali projektuoti (pirmiausia architektūra) švarią, modulinę sistemą, skirtą tendencijų tęsimo sistema "TradingView". Tai NE: - MetaTrader (MT4 / MT5) projektas - Ekspertų patarėjas (EA) - baigta prekybos strategija - indikatorius su SL / TP - optimizavimo arba atgalinio testavimo darbai Tai yra: - Pine Script v5 sistema (tik signalai) - EMA pagrįstas tendencijų
Programmer needed to modify existing EA 30 - 40 USD
Specification EN Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USD
Need a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USD
We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
Fix and Enhance Risk Management in MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) 50 - 200 USD
I have an existing MetaTrader 5 EA that requires significant improvements to its **risk management logic and trade execution** behavior. Currently, the EA executes trades without applying proper stop loss, take profit, or trailing mechanisms, which results in high drawdown and potential loss of capital. The goal is to **optimize the EA for low risk and high return**, starting with small capital (e.g., \$10, \$50
MT5 Trading Robot – SMA 5/9, Only Normal Cross, Manual Lot & Stop Loss 50 - 150 USD
I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on SMA 5/9 crossover: - Only one position at a time. - Close & reverse on opposite SMA cross. - No trading on very large breakout candles. - Stop Loss mandatory, 20-50 pips. - Manual lot size and manual timeframe. - EA must be clean, optimized, stable for Gold and Forex. Attached file contains full EA specification for development
💰 BUDGET: $200-$4000 (Negotiable) XAUUSD (Gold) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards 69+ USD
💰 BUDGET: $2000-$4000 XAUUSD EA (Negotiable) Institutional XAUUSD EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards DESCRIPTION I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. CORE REQUIREMENTS: Architecture: • 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout) • ON/OFF toggle for each system
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USD
Hi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code require 50 - 450 USD
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD
Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada

