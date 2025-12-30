Project Overview

I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic.

This is NOT a strategy or trading EA.

The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock, suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts.

Core Requirements

1. Alerts & Monitoring

Alert on trade entry and trade exit

Alert when floating (unrealized) drawdown reaches configurable levels

(example: 1% and 1.85%)

Alert when overall realized drawdown reaches a defined level

(example: 6.2%)

Alerts via: MT5 popup Push notification (mobile) Sound (optional)



All percentages must be fully editable via EA inputs.

2. Drawdown Protection Logic

Automatically close all open trades when floating DD reaches a set %

(example: 2.6%)

Automatically disable trading for the rest of the trading day when

daily DD (floating + realized) reaches a defined % (example: 3.7%)

Trading lock must: Apply to manual + EA trades NOT be unlockable by the trader Reset automatically on the next broker trading day



3. Trading Lock & Security

Ability to block new trades completely

Optional PIN / password protection for enabling or disabling trading

Trader using the account must not be able to bypass rules

Must work reliably on VPS

4. Flexibility & Controls

Enable / disable individual rules

Editable percentage values at any time

Option to include / exclude: Swaps Commissions

Server time vs local time handling

Clean and simple EA panel (GUI)

Technical Requirements

MT5 (MQL5) only

Clean, well-commented source code

No repainting, no strategy logic

Must support multiple symbols

Stable under frequent trading activity

Proper error handling and logs

Deliverables

Compiled EA + source code (.mq5)

Installation and usage instructions

Demo testing support

Willingness to make small refinements after testing

To Apply (IMPORTANT)

Please include:

Examples of similar risk-management or account-protection EAs Confirmation you can modify existing EA code Estimated delivery time Fixed price or milestone suggestion

Generic bids will be ignored.