Specification
Project Overview
I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic.
This is NOT a strategy or trading EA.
The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock, suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts.
Core Requirements
1. Alerts & Monitoring
-
Alert on trade entry and trade exit
-
Alert when floating (unrealized) drawdown reaches configurable levels
(example: 1% and 1.85%)
-
Alert when overall realized drawdown reaches a defined level
(example: 6.2%)
-
Alerts via:
-
MT5 popup
-
Push notification (mobile)
-
Sound (optional)
-
All percentages must be fully editable via EA inputs.
2. Drawdown Protection Logic
-
Automatically close all open trades when floating DD reaches a set %
(example: 2.6%)
-
Automatically disable trading for the rest of the trading day when
daily DD (floating + realized) reaches a defined % (example: 3.7%)
-
Trading lock must:
-
Apply to manual + EA trades
-
NOT be unlockable by the trader
-
Reset automatically on the next broker trading day
-
3. Trading Lock & Security
-
Ability to block new trades completely
-
Optional PIN / password protection for enabling or disabling trading
-
Trader using the account must not be able to bypass rules
-
Must work reliably on VPS
4. Flexibility & Controls
-
Enable / disable individual rules
-
Editable percentage values at any time
-
Option to include / exclude:
-
Swaps
-
Commissions
-
-
Server time vs local time handling
-
Clean and simple EA panel (GUI)
Technical Requirements
-
MT5 (MQL5) only
-
Clean, well-commented source code
-
No repainting, no strategy logic
-
Must support multiple symbols
-
Stable under frequent trading activity
-
Proper error handling and logs
Deliverables
-
Compiled EA + source code (.mq5)
-
Installation and usage instructions
-
Demo testing support
-
Willingness to make small refinements after testing
To Apply (IMPORTANT)
Please include:
-
Examples of similar risk-management or account-protection EAs
-
Confirmation you can modify existing EA code
-
Estimated delivery time
-
Fixed price or milestone suggestion
Generic bids will be ignored.