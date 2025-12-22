Specification
I have a simple strategy that need coding on tradingview Strategy using high low at seleted time and when breakout to entry buy sell.
Everything will be explained on private.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
592
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
7
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
Similar orders
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USDHey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Traingview indicator 30+ USDI would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Tradingview Pine script 30+ USDcan you help me with making a simple tradingview/script that draws boxes labeling consolidation areas according to my specifications? IF anyone can help with this kindly do well to bid to this so we can discuss more about the project thanka
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0