cần tìm EA của robot cài đặt có bảng điều khiển, nhấn nút, quản lý nhiều chức năng khác có nhiều bảng chỉ báo cộng nhiều phần khó giá cả thương lượng
XML FILE-Deriv Bot 30+ USDI need an edit and modification done to a deriv bot, who has experience in same, please reach out, Currently I have a system that only martingales on new signal but I want it immediately after a loss and then switch to ping pong
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USDNeed a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USDWe're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USDHi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
Make me a Money Machine 30+ USD(15M + 1H Support & Resistance + Liquidity Wick + Trailing SL) 🎯 Objective Develop an MT5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for XAUUSD (Gold) based on 15-minute liquidity rejection at H1/M15 Support & Resistance zones , with candle-close based trailing stop loss . 📊 On-Chart Display Detected Support & Resistance zones Trade direction Current SL & trailing level Active session 🔐 Risk Rules Only one trade per signal No
