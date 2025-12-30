Similar orders

XML FILE-Deriv Bot 30+ USD I need an edit and modification done to a deriv bot, who has experience in same, please reach out, Currently I have a system that only martingales on new signal but I want it immediately after a loss and then switch to ping pong

🚀 Finish Simple MT5 EA (Almost Completed) 💻✨ 30+ USD Hello 👋🙂 I need help with a very small finishing task 🧩 A previous programmer almost completed the EA , but stopped right before the finish line 🏁😅 Everything is already prepared and clear — just needs the final touch 🔧✨ This is NOT strategy work ❌🧠 The trading logic is already done, tested and working ✅ Only simple completion / cleanup needed. ✅ What’s already provided: Python source code 🐍 Exact entry &

Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USD Need a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe

Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USD We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade

Ultimate Super Scalper EA – Small Account (over $50) – Ready for Profit and Customizable 30+ USD We are looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create the Ultimate Super Scalper EA, optimized for small accounts starting from $50, with a leverage of 1:30, broker IC Markets and ready for both demo and live trading. This EA should be fully configured for maximum profitability upon delivery, but all parameters should remain modifiable by the user to adapt the risk, frequency of trades and trading

Trading view pinescript editor and connecting the script to MT5 using pineconnector 100 - 150 USD I have pine editor script I want to convert this into MT5 EA Main i want to match tv and mql5 buy and sell signal to match in trading view i use this with heikin ashi candles things to add in this but after main need to be done 1 Ea start stop time 2 Manual lot size 3 tp sl - on Ea start if i want to add separate tp for first 2 trades and after that same tp 4 halt ea and close all trades after over all daily profit

MT4 Execution Monitor & Auto-Recovery Controller 30+ USD Hello Programmer! **Objective** Create an **MT4 Expert Advisor (“Monitor EA”)** that runs on a single blank chart and acts as an **execution firewall and auto-recovery controller** for all other EAs trading on the account. Because existing EAs are **not editable**, the Monitor EA will control trading by **closing and reopening charts/templates** instead of modifying EA logic. Target Platform: **MT4** Broker Type

💰 BUDGET: $2000-$4000 (Negotiable) XAUUSD (Gold) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards 69+ USD 💰 BUDGET: $2000-$4000 XAUUSD EA (Negotiable) Institutional XAUUSD EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards DESCRIPTION I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. CORE REQUIREMENTS: Architecture: • 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout) • ON/OFF toggle for each system

I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USD Hi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me