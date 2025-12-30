Development of a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor (EA), optimized for small capital accounts (starting from 50 USD) with 1:30 leverage on the IC Markets broker platform. The EA should be ready for use on both demo and live accounts, with pre-optimized settings, but with the flexibility to adjust all parameters.





Mandatory technical requirements (all must be demonstrated in a working demo):





1. Trading strategy:

· Scalping on XAU/USD (gold) and major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

· Timeframe: M1 to M15

· One signal = one position (no opening multiple positions for the same signal)

· Entry logic based on a combination of: EMA (adjustable period), RSI and Momentum

· No Martingale, no Grid, no hedge - trading strictly based on signals

2. Risk and capital management (CRITIC):

· Dynamic and adaptive TP (Take Profit) and SL (Stop Loss) based on:

· Market volatility (using ATR)

· Trend direction

· Momentum level

· Profit management functions:

· Dynamic Trailing Stop (with progressive activation)

· Breakeven function (moving SL to the breakeven point)

· Partial position closure (with percentage configured)

· Risk per trade configured in several ways:

· Fixed lot or dynamic lot based on percentage of balance

· Calculation option according to Kelly Criterion - with mandatory maximum risk limit (to protect small accounts)

· Protection limitations:

· Maximum number of trades per day (set by the user)

· Maximum daily drawdown - after reaching the limit, the EA automatically stops until the next day

· Mandatory pause ("cooling time") after a certain number of consecutive losses

3. Filters and trading conditions:

· Trading session filter (London, New York - with the possibility of setting custom hours)

· Advanced technical filters: maximum allowable spread, time gauge between trades, volume check

· Trading block during important news periods (optional, but preferred)

4. Interface and reporting:

· Real-time statistics display on the chart:

· Daily profit/loss

· Number of open/closed trades

· Current drawdown

· Win rate

· Other relevant metrics (RRR, etc.)





Mandatory deliverables (no exceptions):





1. Full source code (.mq5) - without restrictions, with full rights to use and modify

2. Compiled file (.ex5) ready to use

3. Pre-optimized default settings for 50 USD accounts with 1:30 leverage (tested in conditions as close to reality as possible)

4. Backtest report for a minimum of 3 years on XAU/USD, with verifiable results and equity curve graphs

5. Technical support for 12 months from the date of delivery (for bugs and compatibility updates with the MT5 platform)Selection and collaboration process:





1. Stage 1 (screening): All candidates must submit a portfolio of similar completed projects (scalping EAs) and, if possible, results of demo/live trading.

2. Stage 2 (Demo Required): The selected candidate will create a limited demo version of the EA that will run on our IC Markets demo account (with $50 capital, 1:30 leverage) for a minimum of 3 days of continuous trading. The demo must show all listed functionalities.

3. Stage 3 (Code Verification): After the demo, a section of the source code will be verified to confirm the absence of martingale/grid logic and the correct implementation of risk management.

4. Stage 4 (Finalization): After approval, the EA is finalized, all materials are delivered and payment is made.





Budget: over $30





Kelly Criterion - clarification: The implementation must include an upper limit on the fraction of capital at risk (e.g. max 2-5% per trade) to prevent high risks on small accounts.

Project description: