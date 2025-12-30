MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex
Specification
Hello Developers,
I need a utility that allows to me open multiple positions.
First the utility will show me all currency pairs on the watch list, and it will give me the option to either buy, sell, or neutral for each currency pair.
Secondly, lot sizes for all currency pairs (that are not neutral) are determined through an input of cost per pip (USD).
Lastly, then the execute button, which opens positions according to the first selection, and lot sizes, according to the determined cost per pip (USD) calculation.
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU CANNOT PROVIDE THE FULL PRODUCT PRIOR TO DEVELOPER SELECTION.
Sincerely
Similar orders
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USDRequire the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
Mt5 Scalper Ea 100+ USDHi i want to make Mt5 scalping ea which works on xauusd and highly profitable who have strategy please dm me and with demo version of ea so i can test and see how it works before buying it
EA for account Protection 50+ USDProject Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USDNeed a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USDWe're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders9
Arbitrage count0