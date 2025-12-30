FreelanceSections

Hello Developers,

I need a utility that allows to me open multiple positions.

First the utility will show me all currency pairs on the watch list, and it will give me the option to either buy, sell, or neutral for each currency pair.

Secondly, lot sizes for all currency pairs (that are not neutral) are determined through an input of cost per pip (USD).

Lastly, then the execute button, which opens positions according to the first selection, and lot sizes, according to the determined cost per pip (USD) calculation.

 PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU CANNOT PROVIDE THE FULL PRODUCT PRIOR TO DEVELOPER SELECTION.

Sincerely

Project information

Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)

Customer

(5)
Placed orders9
Arbitrage count0