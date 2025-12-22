The strategy is based on years of manual testing. Detailed requirements including custom indicator settings (VWAP, Kalman RSI, BrkVol etc.) will be provided.

I am looking for a high-level MQL5 developer to build a robust Expert Advisor (EA) based on a proven strategy using 11 specific indicators. The system is designed for high-precision entries by filtering market noise and spikes.

Key Requirements:

• Multi-Indicator Logic: The EA will use a "Chain of Confirmation" logic (Primary Filter -> Trend Confirmation -> Momentum Trigger -> Volume Validation).

• Specific Indicators to be Coded:

1. Dynamic Swing Anchored VWAP (Zeierman logic)

2. Kalman RSI (Zero-lag calculation)

3. Breakout Volume (BrkVol) with 5000-period averages

4. N MACD (Custom settings: 2/200/20)

5. Supertrend Zone Pivot Points with ATR 5000

(Full list of 11 indicators with custom settings will be provided to the selected candidate)

• Advanced Filtering: Use of Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and "Wait for Candle Close" logic (especially on 3-minute charts) to avoid price spikes.

• Heavy Data Processing: The EA must handle deep historical lookbacks (up to 5000 bars) efficiently without slowing down the MT5 terminal.

• Risk Management: Fixed lot sizing, dynamic SL/TP based on ATR, and a break-even function.

Candidate Profile:

• Must have experience with complex mathematical models and zero-lag indicators (Kalman).

• Expertise in optimizing EAs for low latency.

• Ability to provide clean, commented source code (.mq5).