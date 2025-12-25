Specification
Good day, I would like to build an automated trading system for Ninjatrader using 2 MACD, a Supertrend, and a moving average indicator. I want the option to adjust the indicator settings, the ability to trade at three different times, and the option to receive alerts. I want to get an idea of what that will cost me. It will enter trades on all blue take one contract out at a fixed point, move the stop to break even, and follow the next contract manually or using the Supertrend. I want to get an idea of what that will cost me.
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders6
Arbitrage count0