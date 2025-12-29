MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need an edit and modification done to a deriv bot, who has experience in same, please reach out,
Currently I have a system that only martingales on new signal but I want it immediately after a loss and then switch to ping pong.
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders125
Arbitrage count0