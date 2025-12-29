Similar orders

💰 BUDGET: $200-$4000 (Negotiable) XAUUSD (Gold) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards 69+ USD 💰 BUDGET: $2000-$4000 XAUUSD EA (Negotiable) Institutional XAUUSD EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards DESCRIPTION I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. CORE REQUIREMENTS: Architecture: • 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout) • ON/OFF toggle for each system

I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USD Hi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me

Ema Slope logic needs to be fine tuned & consolidation filter to be added 30 - 50 USD Strategy Name: SHA & Fast Ema Pullback for BTCUSD Scalping Indicators Used: Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles MT5.ex5, Fast EMA, Trend Ema, RSI Filters Used: Break Even Filter, Ema Slope Filter, Day-wise Filter, Session/ Time Filter, Loss Filter Lots: Fixed Size, 50% lots booked when Risk to Reward is 1:1 Stop Loss: in Points Trailing SL: starts once Risk to Reward 1:1 is achieved Target: 2000 Pts (max) Buy Setup Ema

Make me a Money Machine 30+ USD (15M + 1H Support & Resistance + Liquidity Wick + Trailing SL) 🎯 Objective Develop an MT5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for XAUUSD (Gold) based on 15-minute liquidity rejection at H1/M15 Support & Resistance zones , with candle-close based trailing stop loss . 📊 On-Chart Display Detected Support & Resistance zones Trade direction Current SL & trailing level Active session 🔐 Risk Rules Only one trade per signal No

Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code require 50 - 450 USD Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you

Looking for EA Developer to Build XAUUSD Hedge Bot Focused on Broker Commission Rebates 500+ USD I’m looking for an experienced EA developer to develop a hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD , designed with the primary objective of maximizing broker commission rebates while maintaining overall account profitability . The EA should: Trade XAUUSD only Use a hedging strategy (frequent buy/sell positions) Be optimized for high trading volume to “milk” broker commissions Still aim to keep the net account profitable or

Want to create a MT5 EA with EMA as bias and fractals for invalidation. 30 - 1000 USD 1.Session high low will use GMT time as range. I am not sure how the EA will handle the DST. When GMT+1 is xx:00 - xx:00 When GMT is xx:00 - xx:00 above is Asia range. When GMT+1 is xx: 00 - xx:00 When GMT is xx:00 - xx:00 Above is London range. Entry windows one for London Session and one for NY Session Emas for bias Fractals indicator for invalidation We will discuss more later

I need profitable EA ready made 300 - 3000 USD Hello all developers! I need a profitable EA ready made, I am paying good, but only serious offer please. In first message please send me backtesting resaults and demo version. If you will not do this your application will be rejected, no exceptions. Source of code of course required

AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada