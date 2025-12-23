Specification
Hi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies.
Similar orders
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Hacker (Gold) Scalper Ai 50+ USDTake your gold trading to the next level with CyberGold Scalper , the ultimate XAUUSD MT5 EA designed for precision, speed, and reliability. ✅ Features: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5, M15, H1 filters for smarter entries. ATR & RSI Based Signals: Trade only when the market conditions favor profit. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk is automatically calculated based on your balance. Partial Profit & Trailing Stop: Maximize
Pazuzu 30+ USDgenerate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade
DE40 / US30 MT5 EA 30+ USDHi Developers, I would like to order the following EA US30 / DE40 Price action Pending orders including buy and sell stop Ultra micro scalper High frequence Fixed TP & SL Trailing Step / Stop Loss / Start Spread filter Session filter Please check as well the attachment, I would like to have a equal behaviour. Many thanks and best regards, Dominik
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
Deadline
to 30 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0