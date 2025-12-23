Similar orders

Tow experts for fixing 30+ USD Subject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough

Freelancer Needed: Integration of Deriv WebSocket API into Trading Web Platform 30 - 200 USD We are looking for a skilled developer with proven experience integrating the Deriv API WebSocket, ( https://developers.deriv.com/docs/getting-started ) to connect our trading web application with Deriv SmartTrader accounts. Our platform already generates AI-based trading signals , and the goal is to allow users to: Log in with their Deriv account (OAuth or API tokens) Fetch and display real-time account details

Hacker (Gold) Scalper Ai 50+ USD Take your gold trading to the next level with CyberGold Scalper , the ultimate XAUUSD MT5 EA designed for precision, speed, and reliability. ✅ Features: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5, M15, H1 filters for smarter entries. ATR & RSI Based Signals: Trade only when the market conditions favor profit. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk is automatically calculated based on your balance. Partial Profit & Trailing Stop: Maximize

Getting a Expert to create EA based on my Custom Indicators 30+ USD I want the Robots to execute buy/sell/TP/SL trades without me telling them to, Buy low Sell high Forex Pairs, I want to gain profit not lose profit, using INDICATORS, strategies, Expert Advisors, signals, Symbols, MA RSI, Awesome Accelerators', Algorithmic Trading and Scanners on real time data

Pazuzu 30+ USD generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade

Cumulative Delta Integration for my expert , Apply only if you have enough experience with fine tuning and optimizing . 30+ USD You should be able to explain how it works . Specification for the job will be written accordingly , ( as to how i want it with my expert advisor ) Live Chart Testing

DE40 / US30 MT5 EA 30+ USD Hi Developers, I would like to order the following EA US30 / DE40 Price action Pending orders including buy and sell stop Ultra micro scalper High frequence Fixed TP & SL Trailing Step / Stop Loss / Start Spread filter Session filter Please check as well the attachment, I would like to have a equal behaviour. Many thanks and best regards, Dominik

Looking for a simple EA for XAUUSD 50+ USD Hi Developers, I am looking for a simple EA to trade XAUUSD. - no martingale / grid - price action and potential indicators based on Developers experience - 1M / 5M TF - testing and feedback cycles - risk management - profitability - source code if possible - session filter Looking forward hearing from you! Best regards, Dominik