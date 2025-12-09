FreelanceSections

Freelancer Needed: Integration of Deriv WebSocket API into Trading Web Platform

Other Integration Other Forex Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Python Product Design JavaScript Options PHP Uploading data to a website

Specification


We are looking for a skilled developer with proven experience integrating the Deriv API WebSocket, (https://developers.deriv.com/docs/getting-started) to connect our trading web application with Deriv SmartTrader accounts. Our platform already generates AI-based trading signals, and the goal is to allow users to:

  1. Log in with their Deriv account (OAuth or API tokens)
  2. Fetch and display real-time account details (balance, active trades, transaction history etc.)
  3. Automatically execute trades based on AI signals generated on our website

The integration must be secure, stable, and real-time responsive.


Key Responsibilities:

  • Integrate Deriv WebSocket API into our existing website backend
  • Implement user authentication using Deriv login (SmartTrader / API Token OAuth system)
  • Enable users to connect their Deriv accounts securely to our platform
  • Fetch and display live account balance & portfolio information
  • Connect existing AI signal generator to the API for auto trade execution
  • Deliver clean, modular and well-documented code for future scalability

Required Skills & Experience:

  • Proven experience with Deriv/Binary.com API using WebSocket
  • Strong backend development experience using one or more:
    Node.js, Python, PHP, or similar
  • Frontend experience (HTML/CSS/JS frameworks) is an advantage
  • Familiarity with secure authentication flows & token based login
  • Experience working with real-time trading bots or financial market APIs
  • Understanding of trading logic, order execution and risk management
  •  Ability to write structured & documented code


Deliverables:

  • Fully functional integration where users can log in to trade from our platform
  • API endpoints/WebSocket handlers for account retrieval & trade execution
  • Real-time updating dashboard (balance & trade status)
  • Testing & verification using demo + live Deriv accounts
  • Deployment support + short documentation on setup and usage

Additional Information:

  • AI signal engine is already built — your task is integration & automation
  • We welcome developers who can also advise on stability and optimisation
  • Future collaboration for bot development and new features is possible


To Apply, Please Provide:

  1. Example of similar API/WebSocket integration work
  2. Experience with Deriv trading systems
  3. Estimated timeline & cost
  4. Tech stack you will use and why
  5. (Optional) Portfolio or GitHub links




    Project information

    Budget
    30 - 200 USD
    Deadline
    from 2 to 10 day(s)

    Customer

    Placed orders1
    Arbitrage count0