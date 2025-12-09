



We are looking for a skilled developer with proven experience integrating the Deriv API WebSocket, (https://developers.deriv.com/docs/getting-started) to connect our trading web application with Deriv SmartTrader accounts. Our platform already generates AI-based trading signals, and the goal is to allow users to:

Log in with their Deriv account (OAuth or API tokens) Fetch and display real-time account details (balance, active trades, transaction history etc.) Automatically execute trades based on AI signals generated on our website

The integration must be secure, stable, and real-time responsive.





Key Responsibilities:

Integrate Deriv WebSocket API into our existing website backend

Implement user authentication using Deriv login (SmartTrader / API Token OAuth system)

Enable users to connect their Deriv accounts securely to our platform

Fetch and display live account balance & portfolio information

Connect existing AI signal generator to the API for auto trade execution

Deliver clean, modular and well-documented code for future scalability

Required Skills & Experience:

Proven experience with Deriv/Binary.com API using WebSocket

Strong backend development experience using one or more:

Node.js, Python, PHP, or similar

Frontend experience (HTML/CSS/JS frameworks) is an advantage

Familiarity with secure authentication flows & token based login

Experience working with real-time trading bots or financial market APIs

Understanding of trading logic, order execution and risk management

Ability to write structured & documented code



Deliverables: Fully functional integration where users can log in to trade from our platform

API endpoints/WebSocket handlers for account retrieval & trade execution

Real-time updating dashboard (balance & trade status)

Testing & verification using demo + live Deriv accounts Deployment support + short documentation on setup and usage Additional Information: AI signal engine is already built — your task is integration & automation

We welcome developers who can also advise on stability and optimisation Future collaboration for bot development and new features is possible

To Apply, Please Provide: Example of similar API/WebSocket integration work Experience with Deriv trading systems Estimated timeline & cost Tech stack you will use and why (Optional) Portfolio or GitHub links











