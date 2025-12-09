Specification
We are looking for a skilled developer with proven experience integrating the Deriv API WebSocket, (https://developers.deriv.com/docs/getting-started) to connect our trading web application with Deriv SmartTrader accounts. Our platform already generates AI-based trading signals, and the goal is to allow users to:
- Log in with their Deriv account (OAuth or API tokens)
- Fetch and display real-time account details (balance, active trades, transaction history etc.)
- Automatically execute trades based on AI signals generated on our website
The integration must be secure, stable, and real-time responsive.
Key Responsibilities:
- Integrate Deriv WebSocket API into our existing website backend
- Implement user authentication using Deriv login (SmartTrader / API Token OAuth system)
- Enable users to connect their Deriv accounts securely to our platform
- Fetch and display live account balance & portfolio information
- Connect existing AI signal generator to the API for auto trade execution
- Deliver clean, modular and well-documented code for future scalability
Required Skills & Experience:
- Proven experience with Deriv/Binary.com API using WebSocket
- Strong backend development experience using one or more:
Node.js, Python, PHP, or similar
- Frontend experience (HTML/CSS/JS frameworks) is an advantage
- Familiarity with secure authentication flows & token based login
- Experience working with real-time trading bots or financial market APIs
- Understanding of trading logic, order execution and risk management
- Ability to write structured & documented code
Deliverables:
- Fully functional integration where users can log in to trade from our platform
- API endpoints/WebSocket handlers for account retrieval & trade execution
- Real-time updating dashboard (balance & trade status)
- Testing & verification using demo + live Deriv accounts
- Deployment support + short documentation on setup and usage
Additional Information:
- AI signal engine is already built — your task is integration & automation
- We welcome developers who can also advise on stability and optimisation
- Future collaboration for bot development and new features is possible
To Apply, Please Provide:
- Example of similar API/WebSocket integration work
- Experience with Deriv trading systems
- Estimated timeline & cost
- Tech stack you will use and why
- (Optional) Portfolio or GitHub links
Similar orders
Pazuzu 30+ USDgenerate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0