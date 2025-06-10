FreelanceSections

Find problem on an exiting EA grid bot that I own the source code, looking for somebody to work on it fast not in 1 month

MQL4 Experts Design Trading robot/indicator debugging Product Design

Specification

Explanation: the EA working good right for the result in $$, it’s profitable that way, but now but I want to make back test and need to make some corrections to make it work on back test.

I also want it to be finish and working 100% properly on every one of those listed demands I will have. Some commands already incorporated inside the EA will still not work but I don’t care unless by working on it, you found a problem or an easy way to resolve the issue.

I think the main problem coming from the fact that this EA start from 2 EA. 1 have been 100% custom made for me as a DrawDown Manager. And the other one is a decompile of a grid bot EA that I Want to add feature on it. And the programmer did incorporate bot of them in the same one. Since then... Only problem and he doesn’t find the solution to get it the way I ask. I really don’t think my request are as that hard but for some reason… I cannot receive what I ask for.

So, I list what exactly I want to work on and how I want it to work.

Repair Drawdown manager to work on back test

Change the way the lot are taken with buy and sell signal

Repair Trailing Stop loss

Remove the right corner box

Make all those number work on the box in the screen of the DDM


Files:

TXT
Modification_EA_to_be_done_V5.txt
5.9 Kb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(621)
Projects
972
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(83)
Projects
142
51%
Arbitration
8
13% / 75%
Overdue
21
15%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(9)
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(292)
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
9
Developer 9
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
10
Developer 10
Rating
(2)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
8
13% / 88%
Overdue
1
33%
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(48)
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
50%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
0
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(73)
Projects
83
64%
Arbitration
5
100% / 0%
Overdue
9
11%
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(45)
Projects
63
52%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 4 articles
18
Developer 18
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
19
Developer 19
Rating
(574)
Projects
945
47%
Arbitration
309
58% / 27%
Overdue
125
13%
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
21
Developer 21
Rating
(128)
Projects
167
39%
Arbitration
8
50% / 0%
Overdue
29
17%
Loaded
22
Developer 22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
(2)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code 30 - 190 USD
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4‑year backtest (2022‑2025) report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. Please without concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USD
Title: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Fix MT5 EA Chart Distortion / Corruption Issue (Source Code Available) 30+ USD
I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor developer to fix a chart distortion / corruption issue in my existing EA ( EA ALPHA ). Issue Description When the EA is attached to the chart on a specific broker (ATFX), the chart becomes visually distorted The distortion appears on the left-hand side / historical area of the chart The same EA works correctly on other brokers (e.g. CFI) A previous developer
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USD
Subject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USD
Hi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
Looking for Expert MT4 And MT5 Developer (EA + News Indicator Conversion) 30 - 50 USD
Hello Developers, I am looking for a professional and experienced MQL developer to assist with a project involving the conversion of an existing MT4 Expert Advisor to MT5, including its integrated news indicator. Project Details: Convert a fully working MT4 EA to MT5 EA includes a news filter/indicator that must function correctly on MT5 Source files are provided in a compressed file The EA is mainly optimized and
MT5 / MQL5 Expert Advisor Developer (Production-Grade EA) 3000+ USD
Project Overview We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk . This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA. We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems . Project Objective Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor
MT4 EA – Multi-Zone Instant Close Blocker with Cooldown (Pure MQL4, NO DLL) - Demo Required before Payment 50+ USD
Updated Freelance Job Instruction (Copy-Paste Ready) Description: Hello, I need a simple, secure MT4 Expert Advisor (pure MQL4, NO DLLs ) that protects my XAUUSD trading by instantly closing any new position opened by another EA (identified by magic number) when price is inside user-defined "block zones", and then enforces a cooldown period before allowing the next position from that EA. This is for risk management
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USD
Looking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Want to do a strategy on tradingview 30+ USD
I have a simple strategy that need coding on tradingview Strategy using high low at seleted time and when breakout to entry buy sell. Everything will be explained on private

Project information

Budget
50 - 500 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)

Customer

(4)
Placed orders7
Arbitrage count0