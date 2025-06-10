Explanation: the EA working good right for the result in $$, it’s profitable that way, but now but I want to make back test and need to make some corrections to make it work on back test.

I also want it to be finish and working 100% properly on every one of those listed demands I will have. Some commands already incorporated inside the EA will still not work but I don’t care unless by working on it, you found a problem or an easy way to resolve the issue.

I think the main problem coming from the fact that this EA start from 2 EA. 1 have been 100% custom made for me as a DrawDown Manager. And the other one is a decompile of a grid bot EA that I Want to add feature on it. And the programmer did incorporate bot of them in the same one. Since then... Only problem and he doesn’t find the solution to get it the way I ask. I really don’t think my request are as that hard but for some reason… I cannot receive what I ask for.

So, I list what exactly I want to work on and how I want it to work.

Repair Drawdown manager to work on back test

Change the way the lot are taken with buy and sell signal

Repair Trailing Stop loss

Remove the right corner box