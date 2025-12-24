Subject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling

"Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform.

Why work with me?

Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough Money, and Stop Out issues that often fail in strict validation tests.

Precision Logic: I can implement complex entry/exit rules, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk management (equity protection/kill-switch).

Market Ready: If you plan to publish your EA on the Market, I ensure the code passes all automatic validation tests by pre-checking margin requirements and broker limitations.

I focus on clean, modular code that is easy to maintain. Let’s discuss your strategy details so I can provide a precise timeline and quote. Looking forward to working with you!"