FreelanceSections

Tow experts for fixing

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Product Design

Specification

Subject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling
"Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform.
Why work with me?
Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough Money, and Stop Out issues that often fail in strict validation tests.
Precision Logic: I can implement complex entry/exit rules, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk management (equity protection/kill-switch).
Market Ready: If you plan to publish your EA on the Market, I ensure the code passes all automatic validation tests by pre-checking margin requirements and broker limitations.
I focus on clean, modular code that is easy to maintain. Let’s discuss your strategy details so I can provide a precise timeline and quote. Looking forward to working with you!"

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(163)
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(14)
Projects
17
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
12%
Loaded
3
Developer 3
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USD
Hi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD
Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USD
Hi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
Freelancer Needed: Integration of Deriv WebSocket API into Trading Web Platform 30 - 200 USD
We are looking for a skilled developer with proven experience integrating the Deriv API WebSocket, ( https://developers.deriv.com/docs/getting-started ) to connect our trading web application with Deriv SmartTrader accounts. Our platform already generates AI-based trading signals , and the goal is to allow users to: Log in with their Deriv account (OAuth or API tokens) Fetch and display real-time account details
Hacker (Gold) Scalper Ai 50+ USD
Take your gold trading to the next level with CyberGold Scalper , the ultimate XAUUSD MT5 EA designed for precision, speed, and reliability. ✅ Features: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5, M15, H1 filters for smarter entries. ATR & RSI Based Signals: Trade only when the market conditions favor profit. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk is automatically calculated based on your balance. Partial Profit & Trailing Stop: Maximize
Getting a Expert to create EA based on my Custom Indicators 30+ USD
I want the Robots to execute buy/sell/TP/SL trades without me telling them to, Buy low Sell high Forex Pairs, I want to gain profit not lose profit, using INDICATORS, strategies, Expert Advisors, signals, Symbols, MA RSI, Awesome Accelerators', Algorithmic Trading and Scanners on real time data
Pazuzu 30+ USD
generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade
DE40 / US30 MT5 EA 30+ USD
Hi Developers, I would like to order the following EA US30 / DE40 Price action Pending orders including buy and sell stop Ultra micro scalper High frequence Fixed TP & SL Trailing Step / Stop Loss / Start Spread filter Session filter Please check as well the attachment, I would like to have a equal behaviour. Many thanks and best regards, Dominik
Looking for a simple EA for XAUUSD 50+ USD
Hi Developers, I am looking for a simple EA to trade XAUUSD. - no martingale / grid - price action and potential indicators based on Developers experience - 1M / 5M TF - testing and feedback cycles - risk management - profitability - source code if possible - session filter Looking forward hearing from you! Best regards, Dominik
Find problem on an exiting EA grid bot that I own the source code, looking for somebody to work on it fast not in 1 month 50 - 500 USD
Explanation: the EA working good right for the result in $$, it’s profitable that way, but now but I want to make back test and need to make some corrections to make it work on back test. I also want it to be finish and working 100% properly on every one of those listed demands I will have. Some commands already incorporated inside the EA will still not work but I don’t care unless by working on it, you found a

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0