Specification
I want the Robots to execute buy/sell/TP/SL trades without me telling them to, Buy low Sell high Forex Pairs, I want to gain profit not lose profit, using INDICATORS, strategies, Expert Advisors, signals, Symbols, MA RSI, Awesome Accelerators', Algorithmic Trading and Scanners on real time data
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USDHey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Traingview indicator 30+ USDI would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Tradingview Pine script 30+ USDcan you help me with making a simple tradingview/script that draws boxes labeling consolidation areas according to my specifications? IF anyone can help with this kindly do well to bid to this so we can discuss more about the project thanka
NinjaTrader Automation 40 - 50 USDI have an indicator that I would like to create .. Me Nov 13 at 3:42 PM Hello .. I would like a custom indicator for ninja trader 8 .. Here are the details. I want Asian session, London Session, and Ny session to be marked out with different colors. I want the highs and lows of each session to be marked out using the 30 min time frame. I want a feature that marks out fair value gaps. (able to change time frame no
Hacker (Gold) Scalper Ai 50+ USDTake your gold trading to the next level with CyberGold Scalper , the ultimate XAUUSD MT5 EA designed for precision, speed, and reliability. ✅ Features: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5, M15, H1 filters for smarter entries. ATR & RSI Based Signals: Trade only when the market conditions favor profit. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk is automatically calculated based on your balance. Partial Profit & Trailing Stop: Maximize
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 15 to 30 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0