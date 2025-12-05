FreelanceSections

Getting a Expert to create EA based on my Custom Indicators

MQL5 Experts Scripts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++ Strategy modules Python C# Stocks MySQL Product Design JavaScript Options Collection of data on the internet HTML Uploading data to a website Data mining Text writing Text translation OpenCL

Specification

I want the Robots to execute buy/sell/TP/SL trades without me telling them to, Buy low Sell high Forex Pairs, I want to gain profit not lose profit, using INDICATORS, strategies, Expert Advisors, signals, Symbols, MA RSI, Awesome Accelerators', Algorithmic Trading and Scanners on real time data

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(47)
Projects
66
38%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(621)
Projects
972
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
4
Developer 4
Rating
(488)
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
5
Developer 5
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(2)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(1)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(143)
Projects
184
42%
Arbitration
25
56% / 20%
Overdue
12
7%
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
(373)
Projects
479
23%
Arbitration
57
56% / 25%
Overdue
55
11%
Loaded
11
Developer 11
Rating
(6)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
13
Developer 13
Rating
(175)
Projects
225
20%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
0
Loaded
14
Developer 14
Rating
(5)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(25)
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
18
Developer 18
Rating
(9)
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(12)
Projects
19
42%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
3
16%
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(5)
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
21
Developer 21
Rating
(292)
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
22
Developer 22
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
24
Developer 24
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
Similar orders
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USD
Looking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USD
Hey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Traingview indicator 30+ USD
I would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Tradingview Pine script 30+ USD
can you help me with making a simple tradingview/script that draws boxes labeling consolidation areas according to my specifications? IF anyone can help with this kindly do well to bid to this so we can discuss more about the project thanka
MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 100 - 300 USD
MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 📌 Gereksinimler: - MQL5 diline hâkim (MT5 native) - Daha önce çalışır EA / indikatör teslim etmiş - Temiz, modüler ve yorumlu kod yazabilen - Debug ve backtest sürecine destek verebilen - Kaynak kodu (.mq5) teslim edebilen 📌 EA Özeti: - Kendi stratejime uygun işlem alacak - Xauusd ve SPX500 işlem alacak. - Günlük bias kontrolü
NinjaTrader Automation 40 - 50 USD
I have an indicator that I would like to create .. Me Nov 13 at 3:42 PM Hello .. I would like a custom indicator for ninja trader 8 .. Here are the details. I want Asian session, London Session, and Ny session to be marked out with different colors. I want the highs and lows of each session to be marked out using the 30 min time frame. I want a feature that marks out fair value gaps. (able to change time frame no
Creation of NinjaTrader indicator 30+ USD
I'm seeking a NinjaTrader indicator and scanner to identify stock patterns for swing trading. I need this tool to help pinpoint swing highs and lows and key levels, covering various timeframes. Scope of work - Develop NinjaTrader indicator for last swing high and low - Implement key level marking for supply and demand zones - Create a market analyser scanner for reversal, structure shifts, and breakout patterns -
Creation of Ninjatrader Indicator 30+ USD
I'm seeking a NinjaTrader indicator and scanner to identify stock patterns for swing trading. I need this tool to help pinpoint swing highs and lows and key levels, covering various timeframes. Scope of work - Develop NinjaTrader indicator for last swing high and low - Implement key level marking for supply and demand zones - Create a market analyser scanner for reversal, structure shifts, and breakout patterns -
I want developer to create AI bot to send real-time buy/sell signals to crypto traders via SMS 150 - 180 USD
Standalone AI bot to send real-time buy/sell signals to crypto traders via SMS, targeting the 2025 bull run and scaling to a large user base. It pulls live data (price, volume, order book) from Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and Uniswap using CCXT APIs and WebSocket, with optional X sentiment (xAI API) or news (NewsAPI) for extra context. Adapt our NinjaTrader ML algo for crypto, using inputs like price, volume, RSI
Hacker (Gold) Scalper Ai 50+ USD
Take your gold trading to the next level with CyberGold Scalper , the ultimate XAUUSD MT5 EA designed for precision, speed, and reliability. ✅ Features: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5, M15, H1 filters for smarter entries. ATR & RSI Based Signals: Trade only when the market conditions favor profit. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk is automatically calculated based on your balance. Partial Profit & Trailing Stop: Maximize

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 15 to 30 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0