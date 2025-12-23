MQL5 Indicators
Has anyone heard of the tradingview indicator trend pulse pro v2? I'm looking for something similar if you haven't heard about feel free to Google it and get back to me .
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USDHey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Transaction finalising 500+ USDHello can we finalise on the ea right here for trust apply with your name and secret code for reference. Attach all files for the ea and indicator we finish up include the tutorial
Indicator 75+ USDDoes anyone have a good indicator for helping with finding the end of a pullback No repainting and no using future candles for confirmation (if future candles are needed signal should he shifted to the right woth how many candles are needed to confirm)
Traingview indicator 30+ USDI would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Project information
Budget
30 - 150 USD
Deadline
to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders14
Arbitrage count0