Two-Phase Project – Custom Indicator & Optional Expert Advisor (DAX M1)

Specification

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to work on a two-phase project based on a clearly defined intraday trading strategy for DAX (M1 timeframe).

The project is intentionally divided into two distinct phases.

  • Phase 1 is mandatory and consists of developing a custom indicator to visually evaluate and validate the strategy.

  • Phase 2 is optional and will consist of developing the Expert Advisor, only if Phase 1 proves the strategy to be effective.

PHASE 1 – Custom Indicator (Validation Phase)

Purpose

The purpose of Phase 1 is to evaluate the real effectiveness of the strategy through visual signals before any automation.

No EA development will start without completing this phase.

Indicator Requirements

  • Main chart indicator (NOT an oscillator)

  • Displayed directly on the price chart

  • Based on the full strategy logic provided

Indicator Must Include

  • BUY and SELL arrows plotted on the chart

  • Sound alerts (and popup alerts if possible) when a valid signal appears

  • Signals generated only at candle close

  • Visual representation of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart

    • (for visualization purposes only, no trade execution)

Indicator Must NOT Include

  • ❌ No trade execution

  • ❌ No position management

  • ❌ No trailing stop logic

  • ❌ No news filter

  • ❌ No time filter

Indicators Used

Custom indicators provided by me

  • VWAP Bands

  • Bollinger BandWidth

  • Bollinger %B (BBpB)

Standard / built-in indicators

  • EMA 50 (Exponential Moving Average)

  • EMA 200 (Exponential Moving Average)

  • Bollinger Bands (20,2)

  • Stochastic Oscillator (3,2,2)

Trading Instrument & Timeframe

  • Instrument: DAX / GER40 / DE40

  • Timeframe: M1

PHASE 2 – Expert Advisor (Optional, Conditional)

Phase 2 will be started only if Phase 1 confirms that the strategy is effective.

EA Scope (future phase)

  • Full automation based on the validated indicator logic

  • Trade execution

  • Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop

  • Risk and position management

  • News filter

  • Time filter

Budget & Pricing (Fixed and Clear)

  • Phase 1 – Custom Indicator only: 150 USD

  • Total project price (Indicator + Expert Advisor): 400 USD

  • Phase 2 will be discussed, approved, and paid only after successful completion of Phase 1

Proposals that do not respect this pricing structure will not be considered.

Additional Notes

  • Clean, well-structured MQL5 code is required

  • Indicator must be stable and lightweight

  • Clear communication and respect of scope are essential


Project information

Budget
150 - 400 USD
VAT (22%): 33 - 88 USD
Total: 183 - 488 USD
For the developer
135 - 360 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0