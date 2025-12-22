I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to work on a two-phase project based on a clearly defined intraday trading strategy for DAX (M1 timeframe).

The project is intentionally divided into two distinct phases.

Phase 1 is mandatory and consists of developing a custom indicator to visually evaluate and validate the strategy.

Phase 2 is optional and will consist of developing the Expert Advisor, only if Phase 1 proves the strategy to be effective.

PHASE 1 – Custom Indicator (Validation Phase)

Purpose

The purpose of Phase 1 is to evaluate the real effectiveness of the strategy through visual signals before any automation.

No EA development will start without completing this phase.

Indicator Requirements

Main chart indicator (NOT an oscillator)

Displayed directly on the price chart

Based on the full strategy logic provided

Indicator Must Include

BUY and SELL arrows plotted on the chart

Sound alerts (and popup alerts if possible) when a valid signal appears

Signals generated only at candle close

Visual representation of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart (for visualization purposes only, no trade execution)



Indicator Must NOT Include

❌ No trade execution

❌ No position management

❌ No trailing stop logic

❌ No news filter

❌ No time filter

Indicators Used

Custom indicators provided by me

VWAP Bands

Bollinger BandWidth

Bollinger %B (BBpB)

Standard / built-in indicators

EMA 50 (Exponential Moving Average)

EMA 200 (Exponential Moving Average)

Bollinger Bands (20,2)

Stochastic Oscillator (3,2,2)

Trading Instrument & Timeframe

Instrument: DAX / GER40 / DE40

Timeframe: M1

PHASE 2 – Expert Advisor (Optional, Conditional)

Phase 2 will be started only if Phase 1 confirms that the strategy is effective.

EA Scope (future phase)

Full automation based on the validated indicator logic

Trade execution

Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop

Risk and position management

News filter

Time filter

Budget & Pricing (Fixed and Clear)

Phase 1 – Custom Indicator only: 150 USD

Total project price (Indicator + Expert Advisor): 400 USD

Phase 2 will be discussed, approved, and paid only after successful completion of Phase 1

Proposals that do not respect this pricing structure will not be considered.

Additional Notes