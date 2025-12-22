Specification
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to work on a two-phase project based on a clearly defined intraday trading strategy for DAX (M1 timeframe).
The project is intentionally divided into two distinct phases.
-
Phase 1 is mandatory and consists of developing a custom indicator to visually evaluate and validate the strategy.
-
Phase 2 is optional and will consist of developing the Expert Advisor, only if Phase 1 proves the strategy to be effective.
PHASE 1 – Custom Indicator (Validation Phase)
Purpose
The purpose of Phase 1 is to evaluate the real effectiveness of the strategy through visual signals before any automation.
No EA development will start without completing this phase.
Indicator Requirements
-
Main chart indicator (NOT an oscillator)
-
Displayed directly on the price chart
-
Based on the full strategy logic provided
Indicator Must Include
-
BUY and SELL arrows plotted on the chart
-
Sound alerts (and popup alerts if possible) when a valid signal appears
-
Signals generated only at candle close
-
Visual representation of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart
-
(for visualization purposes only, no trade execution)
-
Indicator Must NOT Include
-
❌ No trade execution
-
❌ No position management
-
❌ No trailing stop logic
-
❌ No news filter
-
❌ No time filter
Indicators Used
Custom indicators provided by me
-
VWAP Bands
-
Bollinger BandWidth
-
Bollinger %B (BBpB)
Standard / built-in indicators
-
EMA 50 (Exponential Moving Average)
-
EMA 200 (Exponential Moving Average)
-
Bollinger Bands (20,2)
-
Stochastic Oscillator (3,2,2)
Trading Instrument & Timeframe
-
Instrument: DAX / GER40 / DE40
-
Timeframe: M1
PHASE 2 – Expert Advisor (Optional, Conditional)
Phase 2 will be started only if Phase 1 confirms that the strategy is effective.
EA Scope (future phase)
-
Full automation based on the validated indicator logic
-
Trade execution
-
Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop
-
Risk and position management
-
News filter
-
Time filter
Budget & Pricing (Fixed and Clear)
-
Phase 1 – Custom Indicator only: 150 USD
-
Total project price (Indicator + Expert Advisor): 400 USD
-
Phase 2 will be discussed, approved, and paid only after successful completion of Phase 1
Proposals that do not respect this pricing structure will not be considered.
Additional Notes
-
Clean, well-structured MQL5 code is required
-
Indicator must be stable and lightweight
-
Clear communication and respect of scope are essential