Specification
Hi Developers,
I would like to order the following EA
- US30 / DE40
- Price action
- Pending orders including buy and sell stop
- Ultra micro scalper
- High frequence
- Fixed TP & SL
- Trailing Step / Stop Loss / Start
- Spread filter
- Session filter
Please check as well the attachment, I would like to have a equal behaviour.
Many thanks and best regards,
Dominik
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
366
71%
Arbitration
18
33% / 44%
Overdue
14
4%
Free
Published: 14 codes
2
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
3
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
50%
Loaded
4
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
225
20%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
0
Loaded
6
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
253
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Free
Published: 2 codes
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
VAT (19%): 5.7 USD
Total: 36 USD
For the developer27 USD
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0