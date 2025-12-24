MQL5 Indicators
Specification
This EA is created by someone else but can not solve the issue around false trades.
I have put this in CHATGPT to have better performance.
Normally you can check this and implement the changes chatgpt is offering.
https://chatgpt.com/share/694a9127-1940-8001-9b22-f125f741a780
please let me know if you can not see this chatgpt
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
17
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
12%
Loaded
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
7
14% / 86%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
6
50%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
Published: 6 codes
9
Rating
Projects
31
19%
Arbitration
4
50% / 25%
Overdue
4
13%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
20%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
20%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ninjatrader indicator 30+ USDI have an issue with my ninja script and i would like you to help me straighten things I wanted to create an indicator and i have the source code already but i am getting compiling errors on my NinjaTrader And i tried fixing the error it still same I sent 3 images here for you to understand the errors and i would like to ask if you can help me fix it so i can go ahead and compile my source code. Thanks
Nijatrader indicator 30+ USDGood day, I would like to build an automated trading system for Ninjatrader using 2 MACD, a Supertrend, and a moving average indicator. I want the option to adjust the indicator settings, the ability to trade at three different times, and the option to receive alerts. I want to get an idea of what that will cost me. It will enter trades on all blue take one contract out at a fixed point, move the stop to break even
MT5 30 - 50 USDI'm looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to help with backtesting, optimization, and VPS setup for a prop firm EA on XAUUSD (Gold). Scope of work - Backtest and optimize using high-quality tick data from Dukascopy or Polygon (2020–2025) - Perform Monte Carlo and Walk-Forward testing to optimize parameters like ATR multipliers and risk % - VPS installation and configuration for continuous MT5 operation - Apply
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USDHi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Project information
Budget
60+ USD
VAT (21%): 12.6 USD
Total: 73 USD
For the developer54 USD
Customer
Placed orders31
Arbitrage count0