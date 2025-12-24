Specification
"Hello! I am an experienced programmer specializing in automated trading software for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) and MetaTrader 5 (MQL5).
My goal is to help traders turn their manual strategies into fully automated robots (Expert Advisors) and custom indicators.
My services include:
-
Developing Expert Advisors (EA) from scratch based on your strategy.
-
Creating Custom Indicators and Scripts.
-
Modifying existing EAs (adding features, fixing bugs).
-
Converting MQL4 code to MQL5 (and vice versa).
-
Integrating Licensing systems for commercial EAs.
I prioritize clean code, fast execution, and clear communication. I will ensure the logic works exactly as you described before delivery. Let's discuss your project!"
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0