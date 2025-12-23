Other Indicators
Specification
Fix issue on script Enhanced version of the Red Magma Algo Market Structure indicator with sophisticated) alert system that prevents fake alerts and provides visual/audio notifications based on the trading flowchart logic.
What it does (aligned with your chart):
· Detects Break of Structure (BOS) after a consolidation
· Marks demand zones:
o Low-risk zone = origin of impulse (deep pullback)
o High-risk zone = shallow retrace (premium entry)
· Labels R / B / S conceptually:
o R = range high
o B = BOS candle
o S = demand origin
· Designed for XAUUSD M15, but works on any market
