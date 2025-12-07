FreelanceSections

Hacker (Gold) Scalper Ai

MQL5 Experts Strategy optimization C++ Python C# MySQL Product Design SQL HTML

Specification

Take your gold trading to the next level with CyberGold Scalper, the ultimate XAUUSD MT5 EA designed for precision, speed, and reliability.

Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5, M15, H1 filters for smarter entries.

  • ATR & RSI Based Signals: Trade only when the market conditions favor profit.

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk is automatically calculated based on your balance.

  • Partial Profit & Trailing Stop: Maximize wins, minimize losses.

  • User-Friendly: Just attach to your chart and let the EA do the work.

  • Cyberpunk Interface: Unique, sleek background to make your chart visually striking.

Why Traders Love It:

  • Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping with a proven strategy.

  • Automates entries and exits, saving hours of manual trading.

  • Perfect for both beginners and professional traders looking for consistent scalping.

Price: $50 – One-Time Payment
Take control of your trading and start automating profits today!


Files:

PNG
ChatGPT_Image_Dec_7j_2025v_10_01_11_PM.png
2.8 Mb
PNG
Screenshot_2025-12-07_224914.png
29.8 Kb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Professional Algorithmic Trading Specialist | EA/Indicator Development | Strategy Optimization | Signal Setup & MT4/MT5 Technical Support 30 - 35 USD
Welcome to my freelance profile. I am a disciplined and detail-oriented trading systems specialist with strong expertise in: Algorithmic Trading (MT4 & MT5) EA/Indicator Setup & Technical Support Signal Creation, Optimization & Risk Structuring Strategy Testing & Performance Evaluation Trade Automation & System Fine-Tuning My work is based on accuracy, transparency, and strict professional standards. I ensure that
Cloud-Based MT4/MT5 Trade Copier Developer (Project-Based) 1500+ USD
Job Title: Cloud-Based MT4/MT5 Trade Copier Developer (Project-Based) Project Overview: Looking for an experienced developer to build a cloud-hosted trade copier platform similar in concept to leading web-based multi-account trade copiers. The system must copy trades in real time between multiple MT4/MT5 accounts (and later other platforms), with low latency, strong security, and a modern web dashboard for
Pazuzu 30+ USD
generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade

Project information

Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 350 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0