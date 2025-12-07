Take your gold trading to the next level with CyberGold Scalper, the ultimate XAUUSD MT5 EA designed for precision, speed, and reliability.
✅ Features:
-
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5, M15, H1 filters for smarter entries.
-
ATR & RSI Based Signals: Trade only when the market conditions favor profit.
-
Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk is automatically calculated based on your balance.
-
Partial Profit & Trailing Stop: Maximize wins, minimize losses.
-
User-Friendly: Just attach to your chart and let the EA do the work.
-
Cyberpunk Interface: Unique, sleek background to make your chart visually striking.
Why Traders Love It:
-
Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping with a proven strategy.
-
Automates entries and exits, saving hours of manual trading.
-
Perfect for both beginners and professional traders looking for consistent scalping.
Price: $50 – One-Time Payment
Take control of your trading and start automating profits today!
Similar orders
Welcome to my freelance profile. I am a disciplined and detail-oriented trading systems specialist with strong expertise in: Algorithmic Trading (MT4 & MT5) EA/Indicator Setup & Technical Support Signal Creation, Optimization & Risk Structuring Strategy Testing & Performance Evaluation Trade Automation & System Fine-Tuning My work is based on accuracy, transparency, and strict professional standards. I ensure that
Job Title: Cloud-Based MT4/MT5 Trade Copier Developer (Project-Based) Project Overview: Looking for an experienced developer to build a cloud-hosted trade copier platform similar in concept to leading web-based multi-account trade copiers. The system must copy trades in real time between multiple MT4/MT5 accounts (and later other platforms), with low latency, strong security, and a modern web dashboard for
generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade