Specification
I need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this:
🔔 NEW SIGNAL!
🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC)
⏳ Timer: 2 minutes
➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM
📈 Direction: BUY 🟩
↪️ Martingale Levels:
Level 1 → 5:31 PM
Level 2 → 5:33 PM
Level 3 → 5:35 PM
Requirements:
- The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram.
- Must support multiple trades and martingale levels.
- I will test it for 3 days before payment.
If you are confident you can build a profitable system and agree to the 3-day test period, apply now.
