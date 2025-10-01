Specification
Hi Developers,
I am looking for a simple EA to trade XAUUSD.
- no martingale / grid
- price action and potential indicators based on Developers experience
- 1M / 5M TF
- testing and feedback cycles
- risk management
- profitability
- source code if possible
- session filter
Looking forward hearing from you!
Best regards,
Dominik
