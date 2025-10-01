Similar orders

MT5 / MQL5 Expert Advisor Developer (Production-Grade EA) 3000+ USD Project Overview We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk . This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA. We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems . Project Objective Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor

Want to do a strategy on tradingview 30+ USD I have a simple strategy that need coding on tradingview Strategy using high low at seleted time and when breakout to entry buy sell. Everything will be explained on private

High-Precision Expert Advisor Development with 11 Indicator Confluence & MTF Filters 30 - 100 USD The strategy is based on years of manual testing. Detailed requirements including custom indicator settings (VWAP, Kalman RSI, BrkVol etc.) will be provided. I am looking for a high-level MQL5 developer to build a robust Expert Advisor (EA) based on a proven strategy using 11 specific indicators. The system is designed for high-precision entries by filtering market noise and spikes. Key Requirements: •

Stormbreaker 30 - 100 USD ✅ *Step-by-Step Strategy to Code – CRT + CISD (MT5 EA)* 🔧 *System Setup* *Timeframes Used:* - *D1* – Bias & CRT zones (High & Low) - *H1* – Confirm candle closes back inside CRT levels - *M5* – CISD pattern (entry trigger) --- 🟢 *Buy Setup – Logic* 1. *Detect D1 CRT Zone:* - Identify current day’s *High and Low* → define CRT levels. 2. *Wait for Sweep:* - Price must *break below D1 CRT Low* (wick). 3. *H1

Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USD Hey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"

EA devlopser (devlop EA robot as per my logic ) 30+ USD So the things we need in algorithm of mql5 language EA in mt5 1. Depending on timeframe it can recognise the previous swing high and low 2. Timeframe is 5m,15m,1h,4h 3. It can recognise the basic Market bias that is market is bullish or bearish we can identify using (ema,rsi,basic smc bias,ict bias structure mapping) or use anything to find bias structure 4. EA should have option to change timeframe and change risk

Developing MT5 EA for Gold 100 - 500 USD I asked ChatGPT to come up with a strategy to trade the downside of gold. I'm looking for someone who can tell me whether the suggestion is feasible and, if not, how the scope and purpose of the paper can be achieved differently. At the end, a corresponding code should be created. Thank you for your feedback

Upgrade of an exiting indicator and inclusion of a security feature to it. 70 - 200 USD I have a perfectly working EA that always gets altered, I need special security features implemented, and I already have a great idea of what I need. Super easy, codes already work, just need tweaking here and there. Cybersecurity proficiency would be a positive

Traingview indicator 30+ USD I would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair