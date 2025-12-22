Other Indicators Scripts
Specification
I need a professional in Pine Script Indicators that can develop my strategies into Indicators that will work on Tradingview platform
Here is where you can get information about the strategies i want to develop
https://chartprime.com/strategies
Here is where you can get information about the strategies i want to develop
https://chartprime.com/strategies
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
33
24%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
4
12%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
4
Rating
Projects
366
71%
Arbitration
18
33% / 44%
Overdue
14
4%
Free
Published: 14 codes
5
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
Similar orders
NinjaTrader 100 - 150 USDHey, I’m looking to do the following and was wondering if you can help: I want clients to securely connect their trading accounts to our dashboard so they can see everything in real time: PnL, balance, open positions, trade history, and performance metrics. The client experience should be extremely simple: they log in, connect their account through a secure authentication flow, and then manage everything from our
Everytick Account 30 - 50 USDChatGPT said can do I want to make a symbol for XAUUSD (or other symbols) that can run on live, but it does not run by realtick, I need it run by everytick ---------------- I need to create a “synthetic symbol” (custom symbol) in MT4/MT5 with the following features: Realtime synthetic symbol The synthetic symbol must receive price data from a real symbol (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD…). Whenever the real symbol receives a
Need Help with modification of te Source Code. 50 - 200 USDHello! I already have an MT4 EA and would like to get help in working the EA in a specific way. I have the Video on how the EA should work in live accounts in IC Markets. Please let me know what it would take to make the necessary changes. I am also attaching the EX4 file and dont have the source code for this
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0