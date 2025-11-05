MQL5 Experts
Specification
This is very basic indicator working with default MA & Stochastic
Sell Entry Rules
240LWEMA , 100 EMA, 50 EMA
100EMA and 50 EMA should be below the 240LWEMA - Once this condition met - STochastic should cross the main line, signal line. Level should be above 50
Plot the Sell arrow
Buy Entry Rules
If the 100 & 50EMA above 240LWEMA. Stochastic should cross the main line, Signal line, level should be below 50, plot the Buy arrow
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
298
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
155
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
15
10%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
18
17%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
5
40% / 20%
Overdue
10
16%
Loaded
6
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
36
53%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
8%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
66
12%
Arbitration
12
58% / 42%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
47
74%
Arbitration
4
50% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
686
34%
Arbitration
32
72% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Loaded
15
Rating
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
78
31% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
16
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
17
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
1120
43%
Arbitration
47
49% / 23%
Overdue
84
8%
Free
Similar orders
An expert advisor based on 15 minute candle range 50 - 100 USDThis is a reversal strategy based on the range of a 15 minute candle. Functions of the EA · Draw a range (high to low) of a specified 15 minute candle e.g. 15:00 (of course this can be 3 x 5 minute candles. The trade is taken in the 5 minute chart so this might be easier) · Compare the range of this candle to the value of the Daily ATR – the range must be a certain percentage of the Daily ATR e.g. 20%
Mt5 Scalper Ea 100+ USDHi i want to make Mt5 scalping ea which works on xauusd and highly profitable who have strategy please dm me and with demo version of ea so i can test and see how it works before buying it
EA for account Protection 50+ USDProject Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
XML FILE-Deriv Bot 30+ USDI need an edit and modification done to a deriv bot, who has experience in same, please reach out, Currently I have a system that only martingales on new signal but I want it immediately after a loss and then switch to ping pong
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USDNeed a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USDWe're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders40
Arbitrage count-1