



First, about the first bot, I want it this way. I want it to be a member of a public channel on Telegram (but this channel prevents copying messages; I mean, when you long-press a message, you can't copy it). I searched through Gbti Chat, and it told me that it directs a bot called userbot that can read messages and also execute them.





I want the bot to work this way. For example, you would usually send it a message like this:





XAUUSD BUY 4116

XAUUSD BUY 4112





TP 4120

TP 4123

TP 4126

TP 4130

TP 4135

TP 4140





Sl 4104













There are two entry points and a TP. I want the bot to enter directly into two deals currently, whether the deal is a sell or a buy, and I want it to determine TP 3 only. Currently, I want the bot to work this way. When the price reaches TP1, it automatically moves the SL to the entry point without taking any profit. Then, when it reaches TP2, it does nothing. The SL remains as it is at the entry point, and it also does not take any profit. When it reaches TP3, it closes the deals here. But the most important thing for me is that I want a list or settings page where I can control everything. First, the lot size, and then if I want the bot to place a limit order at the far entry point, but as I said, currently I only want it to enter directly into the deal at the first entry point, which is at the market price directly, whether a sell or a buy. I also want the option to determine what my target is, i.e. TP4, TP5, or any TP I want. But the bot works the same way in all cases in automatic mode. I mean that the SL does not change until after the first time it reaches tp1 changes sl to the entry point then leaves sl at the entry point until it reaches the pre-defined tp but I also want the option to control sl for example if I want the bot to change sl every time the price reaches tp for example at the first tp it changes to sl at tp2 it changes to sl to tp1 at tp3 it changes to sl to tp2 and so on I want the bot to send me simple messages on a channel that I create specifically for it to tell me what happened at each change and to be with it step by step and understand if there is an error after finishing programming the bot I will myself before activating the bot add my own bot token and also a link to the address of the channel on which I want to receive update or notification messages

