MQL5 Experts
Specification
Hello 👋 I want to build three bots that work in different ways. I am excited to share this experience with you. I want to finish the first bot first, then we move on to the second bot, and so on.
First, about the first bot, I want it this way. I want it to be a member of a public channel on Telegram (but this channel prevents copying messages; I mean, when you long-press a message, you can't copy it). I searched through Gbti Chat, and it told me that it directs a bot called userbot that can read messages and also execute them.
I want the bot to work this way. For example, you would usually send it a message like this:
XAUUSD BUY 4116
XAUUSD BUY 4112
TP 4120
TP 4123
TP 4126
TP 4130
TP 4135
TP 4140
Sl 4104
There are two entry points and a TP. I want the bot to enter directly into two deals currently, whether the deal is a sell or a buy, and I want it to determine TP 3 only. Currently, I want the bot to work this way. When the price reaches TP1, it automatically moves the SL to the entry point without taking any profit. Then, when it reaches TP2, it does nothing. The SL remains as it is at the entry point, and it also does not take any profit. When it reaches TP3, it closes the deals here. But the most important thing for me is that I want a list or settings page where I can control everything. First, the lot size, and then if I want the bot to place a limit order at the far entry point, but as I said, currently I only want it to enter directly into the deal at the first entry point, which is at the market price directly, whether a sell or a buy. I also want the option to determine what my target is, i.e. TP4, TP5, or any TP I want. But the bot works the same way in all cases in automatic mode. I mean that the SL does not change until after the first time it reaches tp1 changes sl to the entry point then leaves sl at the entry point until it reaches the pre-defined tp but I also want the option to control sl for example if I want the bot to change sl every time the price reaches tp for example at the first tp it changes to sl at tp2 it changes to sl to tp1 at tp3 it changes to sl to tp2 and so on I want the bot to send me simple messages on a channel that I create specifically for it to tell me what happened at each change and to be with it step by step and understand if there is an error after finishing programming the bot I will myself before activating the bot add my own bot token and also a link to the address of the channel on which I want to receive update or notification messages
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
12
8%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
50%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
2873
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
29
41%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
10
Rating
Projects
13
8%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
12
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
VAT (19%): 5.7 USD
Total: 36 USD
For the developer27 USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0