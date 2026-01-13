Specification
An example of buying and another of selling
Buy at the current price. If the price drops by a certain amount, denoted as 'x', buy from below. If it continues to drop, buy from after 'x2'. If it continues to drop, buy from 'x3'.
Example: We bought at point zero. The price dropped by 100 points, so we buy. It dropped by 200 points to -300, so we buy. It dropped by 300 points to -600, so we buy.
0 - 100 - 300 - 600 - 1000 - 1500 - 2100
If the price doesn't drop and rises, we determine a distance of 'x' and buy at the top: 0, 100, 200, 300, 400
In the settings, we specify the number of contracts, contract value, contract target, and trailing stop.
Forex trading bot job 600+ USDI am seeking an experienced freelance marketing and algorithmic trading specialist to develop a user-friendly automated trading bot for the Pocket Option platform. The system should feature a simple and secure interface that allows direct login using my existing credentials. The bot will be designed to operate exclusively on multiple OTC currency pairs (a minimum of 10, such as EUR/USD OTC, GBP/JPY OTC, and similar
GoldTrade EA 30 - 60 USDHi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own
Create simple EA 30 - 60 USDStart BUY:- when i click start BUY button new panel should open which should contain bellow points:- Trigger Price Time frame Cross/Close RR ration Trailing Stop ratio Maximum Trade count Risk (percentage or cash) (Option to Increase risk when SL hit) Remove Trigger (True/False ) I will explain above point one by one here bellow •Trigger price :- here we enter price at which when market cross or
Tradingview indicator 30+ USDI want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks
Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USDSpecifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0