I want to program a digital buying and selling expert.

MQL4 Experts Forex

Specification

An example of buying and another of selling

Buy at the current price. If the price drops by a certain amount, denoted as 'x', buy from below. If it continues to drop, buy from after 'x2'. If it continues to drop, buy from 'x3'.

Example: We bought at point zero. The price dropped by 100 points, so we buy. It dropped by 200 points to -300, so we buy. It dropped by 300 points to -600, so we buy.


0 - 100 - 300 - 600 - 1000 - 1500  - 2100

If the price doesn't drop and rises, we determine a distance of 'x' and buy at the top: 0, 100, 200, 300, 400

In the settings, we specify the number of contracts, contract value, contract target, and trailing stop.

Similar orders
MT5 Indicator / Semi-Automated EA for XAUUSD, XAGUSD & Major Forex Pairs – Low Risk 30 - 100 USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional MT5 software (indicator or semi-automated EA) for metals and major forex pairs. 📌 PLATFORM & MARKETS Platform: MetaTrader 5 Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) XAGUSD (Silver vs USD) EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY Trading styles: Scalping Intraday / short-term swing 🎯 MAIN OBJECTIVE I do NOT want an aggressive fully automated robot. I want a
Forex trading bot job 600+ USD
I am seeking an experienced freelance marketing and algorithmic trading specialist to develop a user-friendly automated trading bot for the Pocket Option platform. The system should feature a simple and secure interface that allows direct login using my existing credentials. The bot will be designed to operate exclusively on multiple OTC currency pairs (a minimum of 10, such as EUR/USD OTC, GBP/JPY OTC, and similar
Trading robot based on moving average cross-over criteria 100 - 500 USD
The robot will take buy trades when the 2 ema cross over the 10 ema and price has closed above the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user. The robot will take sell trades when the 2 ema cross under the 10 ema and price has closed under the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user. The entry timeframe will be 15 minutes, but it could
GoldTrade EA 30 - 60 USD
Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own
Create simple EA 30 - 60 USD
Start BUY:- when i click start BUY button new panel should open which should contain bellow points:- Trigger Price Time frame Cross/Close RR ration Trailing Stop ratio Maximum Trade count Risk (percentage or cash) (Option to Increase risk when SL hit) Remove Trigger (True/False ) I will explain above point one by one here bellow •Trigger price :- here we enter price at which when market cross or
Tradingview indicator 30+ USD
I want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks
Development of Rule-Based Forex EA (Session-Based, No Grid/Martingale) 500+ USD
PrimeFlowEA — v1 Specification Objective: PrimeFlowEA v1 is designed to enforce disciplined, rule-based execution within a single daily trading session. The goal of v1 is correct behavior and execution discipline , not optimization or performance tuning. 1. Market & Time Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) Symbol(s): User-selectable (single symbol per chart) Execution timeframe: Configurable (default: M5 / M15)
Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USD
Specifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the
Python Script pyMT5ReportsMergerV10 Permutation Calculation for 12 MT5 Reports 30+ USD
1.Sinyal Perdagangan : Sinyal beli: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke atas (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous<signal_previous). Sinyal jual: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke bawah (macd_current<signal_current && macd_previous>signal_previous). Gambar di bawah menunjukkan kasus beli dan jual. 2. Posisi ditutup pada sinyal yang berlawanan: Posisi beli ditutup pada sinyal jual, dan posisi
Development of a trading robot in TradeLocker and mt5 30 - 50 USD
Trading Bot Executes Trades on Specific Days via TradingView Alerts **As a** trader, **I want** to develop a trading bot that integrates with TradeLocker and MTS, **So that** when a TradingView alert (based on a 2,4,5,10,15,30 minute break and retest strategy whichever one) is triggered first. the bot will execute trades on both platforms, but only on specific days of the week. --- ## Acceptance Criteria 1

Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)

Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0