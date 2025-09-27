Similar orders

Want to Buy ready made Profitable MT5 EA Today (now) 4000+ USD I want to buy the EA today, Provide me with demo ex5, proof of profitability and Proof that the EA is profitable in your application. *NO Martingale* or Avaraging down

MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management 30+ USD I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only). PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions) - Symbol: XAUUSD only GENERAL RULES: - Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required) - NO martingale - NO grid - NO hedging - One trade at a time - Works on live and demo accounts - Must allow manual stop/disable at any

Looking to buy or code a Gold only Expert Advisor (EA) 200 - 300 USD I am looking to buy a Gold only Expert Advisor (EA) that follows proper stop-loss and target management , with 0.5% to 1% risk per trade . Key requirements: No grid strategy No martingale strategy Any strategy or indicator is acceptable Designed for the low account balance as well. This will be strictly used for my investor's accounts. Performance expectations: Minimum 10% to 25% monthly profit , consistently Maximum

High-frequency EA Bot fully automated 50+ USD I am seeking a highly skilled developer to build a fully functional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)- XAUUSD fast in and out EA scalper that opens multiple trades following trend, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has to be – 24/5 unlimited. require the development of a high-speed, continuous fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for live trading on ICmarkets. The EA must

Looking for Ruled-Based MT4 EA for EURUSD - NY Trading Session - PropFirm Rules - Strict Risk Management (No Martingale) 400 - 700 USD Me encuentro en busca de un desarrollador MT4 para crear un EA totalmente basado en reglas enfocadas en Propfirms (Específicamente en The5ers) para operar el activo EURUSD. Cuento con un documento detallado con reglas de contexto, eventos, ejecución y gestión operativa. Necesito código limpio, sin margintale, sin grid; con control de reducción orientado a abrir y cerrar posiciones durante el horario de la sesión de

NinjaTrader Strategy Development Using Custom Indicator Outputs 40+ USD I am looking for an experienced NinjaTrader developer to help confirm and later develop two trading strategies based on custom indicator logic. The first strategy is based on an existing MBox Wave indicator , which provides around 11 output values . The strategy must be able to read these indicator outputs at bar close and use them to make trading decisions. The second strategy is an auction-state logic , designed to

Stochastic Oscillator and extreme EA 30+ USD I'm looking for an experience developer that can help develop an EA based Strategy below into 1 EA itself no issues if used martingale & fix lot . Symbol : XAUUSD 1m-5m-15m i will explain to the developer more datils before doing the EA. i will send the indicator and the set point. 1- indicator extreme 2- stochastic Oscillator 3- stochastic indicator good luck

MT5 INDICATOR PROJECT 100+ USD I’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to help with an indicator project. Project overview: I have an existing MT4 arrow indicator that I’ve used for several years. The indicator is compiled only (.ex4) — source code is not available. It does not repaint . The indicator has stopped displaying properly (likely outdated). What I need: Rebuild the indicator from scratch by analyzing its behavior and

Missy 30 - 600 USD Develop an Expert Advisor trading trend reversals. Reversal signals will be generated based on Price Action patterns. Trend will be determined based on ADX, Alligator and MACD, while the indicator selection should be available in the EA's input parameters