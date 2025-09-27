I need an experienced MQL4 developer to create an expert advisor for Renko OVO. This would consist of crossing EMAs to open and close operations in favor of a third EMA that would act as a filter.
MQL4 Experts
Specification
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
74
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
18
17%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
57
18%
Arbitration
6
33% / 17%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
Published: 2 codes
4
Rating
Projects
975
46%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Working
Published: 6 codes
5
Rating
Projects
241
34%
Arbitration
10
50% / 50%
Overdue
8
3%
Working
Published: 1 article, 8 codes
6
Rating
Projects
81
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 60%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
109
30%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Loaded
10
Rating
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
4
67%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
945
47%
Arbitration
309
58% / 27%
Overdue
125
13%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Loaded
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Looking to buy or code a Gold only Expert Advisor (EA) 200 - 300 USDI am looking to buy a Gold only Expert Advisor (EA) that follows proper stop-loss and target management , with 0.5% to 1% risk per trade . Key requirements: No grid strategy No martingale strategy Any strategy or indicator is acceptable Designed for the low account balance as well. This will be strictly used for my investor's accounts. Performance expectations: Minimum 10% to 25% monthly profit , consistently Maximum
MT5 INDICATOR PROJECT 100+ USDI’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to help with an indicator project. Project overview: I have an existing MT4 arrow indicator that I’ve used for several years. The indicator is compiled only (.ex4) — source code is not available. It does not repaint . The indicator has stopped displaying properly (likely outdated). What I need: Rebuild the indicator from scratch by analyzing its behavior and
Missy 30 - 600 USDDevelop an Expert Advisor trading trend reversals. Reversal signals will be generated based on Price Action patterns. Trend will be determined based on ADX, Alligator and MACD, while the indicator selection should be available in the EA's input parameters
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 USD
Total: 36 USD
For the developer27 USD
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0