MQL5 Experts
Specification
The project is described in a detailed analysis document with examples
This will help me to deal more efficiently with the retracement of price and still trail effectively
General thought behind this
- Trailling starts when the profit is xx % ( example a jump of 3 dollar in XAUUSD)
- First step : SL goes to entrypoint + 0.25 Dollar
- Second step : Depenindg on the trailingoffset (3.55 dollar), the price stays behind 3.55 dollar - 0.25 from the entryprice
This will allow me the trail better
A detailed analysis document will be written in the next days
Job will only start from 05/10/2025 and needs to be delivered before 10/10/2025
Bot sympaFX 30+ USDStratégie : "Institutional Flow Scalper" La stratégie repose sur la confluence de la tendance structurelle et de la valeur moyenne pondérée . Actifs cibles : EURUSD, GBPUSD (Spread faible, forte liquidité). Sessions : Londres (09h00 - 12h00) et New York (14h30 - 17h30 GMT+1). Indicateurs : EMA 200 : Filtre de tendance long terme (M5). VWAP : Ancre du prix institutionnel. On achète sous le VWAP en tendance haussière
Top manager 70 - 120 USDA multi-symbol, rule-based trade management Expert Advisor designed to recover, neutralize, and scale out of DCA baskets using intelligent closing logic and full manual control through an on-chart dashboard. The EA continuously scans multiple symbols and monitors all open trades with a specific magic number. Based on trader-enabled rules (R1–R4) and Break-Even modes (BE1–BE3), it selectively closes trades when
Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USDSpecifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the
Need profitable XAUUSD EA for Mt5. 30 - 1000 USDLooking for a developer to develop or provide past expert advisor that can cope with high impact news and high trends. needs to be mt5. Any strategy necessary. need to be able to backtest myself or see past results. Minimum profit per month 30% but needs to be very low drawdown. Can be one shot trade a day or a 1 min scalper ea. I will not be going to telegram to discuss further
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 - 21 USD
Total: 36 - 121 USD
For the developer27 - 90 USD
Customer
Placed orders31
Arbitrage count0