Automated Trailing SL logic for SELL and BUY in MQL 4 + MQL 5 + Tradingview

MQL5 Experts

Specification

The project is described in a detailed analysis document with examples

This will help me to deal more efficiently with the retracement of price and still trail effectively


General thought behind this

- Trailling starts when the profit is xx %  ( example a jump of 3 dollar in XAUUSD)

- First step : SL goes to entrypoint + 0.25 Dollar

- Second step : Depenindg on the trailingoffset (3.55 dollar), the price stays behind 3.55 dollar - 0.25 from the entryprice

This will allow me the trail better


A detailed analysis document will be written in the next days


Job will only start from 05/10/2025 and needs to be delivered before 10/10/2025

 


Files:

ZIP
15092025_autmated_creating_traling_SL_that_copes_with_retracements.zip
438.0 Kb

Project information

Budget
30 - 100 USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 - 21 USD
Total: 36 - 121 USD
For the developer
27 - 90 USD

Customer

(8)
Placed orders31
Arbitrage count0