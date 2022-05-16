Similar orders

EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD 1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market

I need a someone to code me trading robot in mt5 liquidity trap strategy 150+ USD This strategy is built around the idea that price seeks liquidity, and that retail traders often get trapped around key highs and lows. Instead of entering trades before price hits liquidity, this playbook waits for the market to run stops (take liquidity) and then trade the reversal after the trap is formed. The concept is simple: buy below lows, sell above highs, but only when those lows or highs have respected

Hello mate I need to create an EA that closes the trades opened by another EA 30 - 40 USD Need to create a New EA that focuses only on closing trades of an Existing EA . The New EA should be attached to the Existing EA and also it should not interfere the functions of Existing EA. The developer of the New EA should provide guidelines in order to attach the New EA to the Existing EA. The existing EA will not be shared to the developer. The conditions of new EA is as follows: The new EA should close all

XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (MT5) 30 - 200 USD I am looking for an experienced MT5 developer to create a Gold (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor similar to the strategy shown in the attached video. General Requirements: Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only Strategy type: Scalping Timeframes: M1 and M5 (preferred), optional M15 Trades should be fast and precise, suitable for gold volatility Trading Logic: Automatic BUY and SELL entries Clear entry

📌 Looking for MQL5 Developer – Institutional SMC EA 150 - 300 USD Hello everyone, I am looking for a highly experienced MQL5 developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based strictly on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , designed to operate and pass prop firm accounts . 🔍 Core Strategy Requirements (SMC Only) The EA must be based on institutional Smart Money Concepts , including: ✅ Market Structure (BOS & CHOCH) ✅ Liquidity concepts (equal highs/lows, stop hunts)✅ Trap

Create EA or TradingView strategy for Fibonacci Retracement strategy. 50+ USD I want to create Fib Retracement strategy in EA or TradingView strategy. I should work in 1 min TF with XAUUSD and Use golden zone of fib which is 0.613 for retracement. I can share video of strategy. I will only complete order after doing proper backtesting of strategy. In my manual backtesting it has win rate of 75% and risk to reward ratio of 1:1.5 to 1:1.7 So yes strategy is working fine. You have knowledge of

Need EA for XAUUSD with low drawdown. 50+ USD Hello, I want to create 1 EA which works on Gold with low drawdown and good returns. Monthly 3-5% returns is fine but I need as much as low drawdown. First I need this EA. If this works well I will give more orders for more EAs. Explain me strategy of EA. If possible include 3-4 trading strategies to make it more powerful and good to use. I don't Grid, Martingale or any gambling EAs. Send me EA for demo first. I

I want EA which has low drawdown and works in XAUUSD. I need very low drawdown. Scalper EA is preferable. 30+ USD Hello, I want to create 1 EA which works on Gold with low drawdown and good returns. Monthly 3-5% returns is fine but I need as much as low drawdown. First I need this EA. If this works well I will give more orders for more EAs. I don't Grid, Martingale or any gambling EAs. Send me EA for demo first. I perform proper backtesting with Real Ticks only. If I like it I will purchase. If you have any existing EA like this

LOOKING FOR A GOLD SCALPING ROBOT 30+ USD Hi, I'm looking for a scalping bot which has less drawdown to no drawdown. even it it makes cents, ok for me, but money risk should be not there. please send me demo version of the robot to test. if i like, we can proceed to the next step. thanks, RAM