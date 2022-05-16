MQL5 Experts
Specification
greetings i am looking for a simple fractal break out indicator,the indicator must also be able to send all types of notifications and have trading times ...you can send me ready made,if you do have one
Similar orders
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (MT5) 30 - 200 USDI am looking for an experienced MT5 developer to create a Gold (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor similar to the strategy shown in the attached video. General Requirements: Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only Strategy type: Scalping Timeframes: M1 and M5 (preferred), optional M15 Trades should be fast and precise, suitable for gold volatility Trading Logic: Automatic BUY and SELL entries Clear entry
📌 Looking for MQL5 Developer – Institutional SMC EA 150 - 300 USDHello everyone, I am looking for a highly experienced MQL5 developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based strictly on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , designed to operate and pass prop firm accounts . 🔍 Core Strategy Requirements (SMC Only) The EA must be based on institutional Smart Money Concepts , including: ✅ Market Structure (BOS & CHOCH) ✅ Liquidity concepts (equal highs/lows, stop hunts)✅ Trap
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders174
Arbitrage count0