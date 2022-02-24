MQL5 Experts
Specification
dear developers,i am currently looking for someone to help me develop a simple custom indicator...i want a candle retracement indicator,the indicator must alert me whenever a candle retrace from the previous candle...thank you
Wwmwangi# 30 - 200 USDI need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Symbol: - XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) Timeframe: - M15 Strategy Logic: - Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30 - Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70 - Entry only on candle close Trade Management: - Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable) - Risk per trade: input (default 1%) - Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable) -
Looking to buy or code a Gold only Expert Advisor (EA) 200 - 300 USDI am looking to buy a Gold only Expert Advisor (EA) that follows proper stop-loss and target management , with 0.5% to 1% risk per trade . Key requirements: No grid strategy No martingale strategy Any strategy or indicator is acceptable Designed for the low account balance as well. This will be strictly used for my investor's accounts. Performance expectations: Minimum 10% to 25% monthly profit , consistently Maximum
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders174
Arbitrage count0