MQL5 Experts
Specification
dear developers,i am currently looking for someone who will be able to help me make minor modifications on my current indicator,the indicator works with two time frames ,so i only want to have an arrow drawn when we have the same set ups on lower time frame and higher time frame ...thank you
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders174
Arbitrage count0