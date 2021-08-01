Traders Dynamic Index - convert mql4 to mql5
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rigisroni
Believe it or not, you don't need a separate indicator for traders dynamic index. The math of the TDI is the following. Bounds are Bollinger bands applied to RSI. Main value is a moving average of that same RSI (usually 2 period SMA). And signal line is moving average of that same RSI once again but using different period (usually 7 period SMA)
Attaching a metarader 5 template (it goes to profiles\templates sub-folder of metatrader 5) that does exactly that. Also attaching a picture from metatrader 4 of the traders_dynamic_index (upper) and the template in metatrader 5 (lower) for comparison
Even Dean Malone has described it the way it is done in the template. And knowing what is it exactly maybe helps a bit in everyday usage in trading
PS: in the template levels are set to 30,50 and 70 while in the indicator they are set to 32,50 68. If you wish to set the equal, just set the levels for the RSI indicator to those same levels and you are going to get an exactly the same TDI
Hi everyone !
Recently I started to use Traders Dynamic Index Indicator. Although, I have mql4 version only. Is there a chance that someone could convert it to mql5 ?
Thanksrigisroni
thanks a lot!
could this be made to produce a red green blocks on the cross of green red in the tdi
so if green crosses red upwards a green block is made (histogram or ticker tape i think people call it) and if down then red block
many thanks
PG
...
rigisroni
Believe it or not, you don't need a separate indicator for traders dynamic index. The math of the TDI is the following. Bounds are Bollinger bands applied to RSI. Main value is a moving average of that same RSI (usually 2 period SMA). And signal line is moving average of that same RSI once again but using different period (usually 7 period SMA)
Attaching a metarader 5 template (it goes to profiles\templates sub-folder of metatrader 5) that does exactly that. Also attaching a picture from metatrader 4 of the traders_dynamic_index (upper) and the template in metatrader 5 (lower) for comparison
Even Dean Malone has described it the way it is done in the template. And knowing what is it exactly maybe helps a bit in everyday usage in trading
PS: in the template levels are set to 30,50 and 70 while in the indicator they are set to 32,50 68. If you wish to set the equal, just set the levels for the RSI indicator to those same levels and you are going to get an exactly the same TDI
Mladen the indicator seems to not work with MT4, it doesn't even load onto the chart.
Chris.
Indicator works. Template does not load any indicator.
The template (from this post) works because it is for Metatrader 5 (it is MT5 template file).
So, if we implement this template - we can see TDI indicator for MT5 which was made by standard MT5 indicators:
It is the proof about what the Mladen told on this post:
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Traders Dynamic Index - convert mql4 to mql5
Mladen Rakic, 2012.09.30 20:34
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rigisroni
Believe it or not, you don't need a separate indicator for traders dynamic index. The math of the TDI is the following. Bounds are Bollinger bands applied to RSI. Main value is a moving average of that same RSI (usually 2 period SMA). And signal line is moving average of that same RSI once again but using different period (usually 7 period SMA)
Attaching a metarader 5 template (it goes to profiles\templates sub-folder of metatrader 5) that does exactly that. Also attaching a picture from metatrader 4 of the traders_dynamic_index (upper) and the template in metatrader 5 (lower) for comparison
...
Even Dean Malone has described it the way it is done in the template. And knowing what is it exactly maybe helps a bit in everyday usage in trading
PS: in the template levels are set to 30,50 and 70 while in the indicator they are set to 32,50 68. If you wish to set the equal, just set the levels for the RSI indicator to those same levels and you are going to get an exactly the same TDI
Hi Sergey,
On the pictures above that Mladen and you have posted I see the Bollinger Bands, RSI and one MA merged into getting the TDI. But below where you explain the settings with pictures attached, you list two MA's, one with 2, the other with 7 period. Why did you list two MA's if the TDI has only one? And, if I only need to use one of them, which one should it be, the 2 or 7 period?
Thanks, Attila
Hi Sergey,
On the pictures above that Mladen and you have posted I see the Bollinger Bands, RSI and ONE MA merged into the TDI. But below where you explain the settings with pictures attached, you list two MA's, one with 2, the other with 7 period. Why did you list two MA's if the TDI has only one? And, if I only need to use one of them, which one should it be, the 2 or 7 period?
Thanks, Attila
It was Mladen's template (not mine) ...
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Hi everyone !
Recently I started to use Traders Dynamic Index Indicator. Although, I have mql4 version only. Is there a chance that someone could convert it to mql5 ?
Thanks
rigisroni