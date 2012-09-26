MetaTrader 5 Android enhanced - now with Push notification support!

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It has only been a week since we announced the release of the new version of MetaTrader 5 Android. Technical indicators became the main feature of the program. We have now enhanced it with support for Push notifications. Trading using MetaTrader 5 Android will become even more convenient.


MetaTrader 5 Android enhanced - now with Push notification support!    MetaTrader 5 Android enhanced - now with Push notification support!


Download the new version of the mobile trading platform to get the opportunity to send messages from MetaTrader 5 and the MQL5.community website to your MetaTrader 5 Android. These can for example be buy or sell trade signals sent by your trading robot from MetaTrader 5.

Make sure to update your MetaTrader 5 for Android to access new opportunities the trading platform has to offer!
 

Good job..
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