Press review - page 458
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Trading News Events: Canada Retail Sales (adapted from dailyfx)
Bullish CAD Trade: Retail Spending Rebounds 0.6% or Greater
Bearish CAD Trade: Canada Household Spending Disappoints
Daily price is on bullish are of the chart located to be above Ichimoku cloud. The price is on secondary correction to be started on open daily bar by 1.3386 support level to be broken for the correction to be continuing.
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Retail Sales news event
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
H4 price is located below 100 SMA/200 SMA on the bearish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within narrow support/resistance levels:
Daily price. United Overseas Bank is expecting for this pair to be bearish trend to be continuing:
"The lack of follow through despite the overall bearish indications coupled with the rather strong rebound yesterday suggests that the odds for further EUR weakness have diminished. A prolonged consolidation above 1.0540 would lead to a rapid loss in downward momentum and increase the risk of a short-term low."
S&P 500: bouncing from new high (based on the article)
Daily price is located above 100-day SMA/200-day SMA reversal levels on the bullish area of the chart with 2202 resistance level to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Most likely scenario is the following: the price will be bounced from 2200/2210 resistance levels to below for the ranging trend to be started within the narrow s/r levels.
Copper Prices: Daily and Intra-Day Technicals (based on the article)
Daily Technicals
Intra-Day Technicals
(the chart was created using Metatrader 5)
The price is on ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels waiting for the direction for the bearish trend to be continuing or for the secondary rally to be started.
what is being awaited?
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Construction Work Done and pips range price movement
2016-11-23 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Construction Work Done]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Construction Work Done] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of construction projects completed.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: pips range price movement by Australian Construction Work Done news event
Quick Technical Overview - Dollar Index: daily bullish with 101.48 resistance (adapted from the article)
Dollar Index daily chart: bullish. The price is located far above 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart. The price is testing 101.48 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise - ranging bullish.
Trading News Events: U.S. Durable Goods Orders (adapted from dailyfx)
Bullish USD Trade: Demand for Large-Ticket Items Rebound 1.7% or Greater
Bearish USD Trade: U.S. Durable Goods Orders Report Disappoints
Daily price is on located below Ichimoku cloud in the primary bearish area of the chart. The price is trying to test 1.0568 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: U.S. Durable Goods Orders
2016-11-23 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From Market Watch article: Durable-goods orders see jet-fueled 4.8% gain in October
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EUR/USD M5: 49 pips range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD) M5: bearish price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Dax Index M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: FOMC Meeting Minutes and 19 pips range price movement
2016-11-23 19:00 GMT | [EUR - FOMC Meeting Minutes]
[EUR - FOMC Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the FOMC's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic and financial conditions that influenced their vote on where to set interest rates.
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From rttnews article: The Fed is widely expected to raise rates at the next FOMC meeting, which is scheduled for December 13th and 14th.
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EUR/USD M5: 19 pips range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news event