My Signal appears as disconnected.
Hi.
Do you know why my signal appears as disconnected? Everything was all right till Friday, but now appears as that.
Can anyone help me?
Thanks in advance.
Greetings.-
Your broker may disable the signal service for a while. Test it with another broker, see if it also have the same problem.
O.K., i'll try.
Thx.!
Hi,
I actually have the exact same problem: the last bar I can see on the charts is end of last week.
It doesn't seem to be a problem with the signal, as I can see my history files refreshed and increasing as I try to refresh the charts. Besides, the "Market Watch" seems perfectly fine.
I have tried to increase the "Max Bar in Chart" option, but this doesn't help.
I am relatively new to MetaTrader, so I may miss something very obvious but I am running out of ideas here.
Is anyone else facing the same problem? Any suggestion?
Thanks and regards
Hi Lofwyr
This topic was discussing a disconnected signal, so you're off topic. Please don't do it again in the future.
To answer your question, you are marking your picture on the wrong place : you're showing GBPUSD close time on EURUSD 1 hour chart, it should be GBPUSD 1 minute chart.
If you want to know when the market close on weekend, you can open 1 minute chart and see when they close on weekend. Why don't you try that.
I may explain more later
Hi,
Thanks for your comments and sorry for the confusion. I posted on this thread because the problem looked the same at a first glance.
The only point with the snapshot was to show that the last bar I am getting on any chart corresponds to last week's market closure. But this was observed today. On the other hand, the signal is not disconnected as the market watch is up to date (and I can see my history files being refreshed).
So the only problem seem to be with the chart refresh, but I am unable to figure out why.
Another detail is that I upgraded to the build 722 during that week end.
Thanks
If you are running your signals from a demo, well the demo conection is not garanteed, not that the live 100% but the demo is the worst.
JUST restart your terminsl snd thst msy take care of the connection problem,
have a happy ttradring
