MTF sar_rsi - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 26269
This EA trades of on the M5, M15, M30 and H1 timeframes. It uses the BB, SAR and RSI of these timeframes to determine its entry point.
Basically using Martingale system to cater to losing positions. Credit goes to the author
of MultiLot Scalper and swb grid for the codes.
Can be used on any time frame. Adjustable lotsize, amount of profit per row of order, Time zone and the like. Still need more modification though.
