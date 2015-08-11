Watch how to download trading robots for free
RSI EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
This Expert Advisor is based on overbought and oversold levels.
EA will buy when RSI is in the oversold and sell when RSI is in the overbought zone.
Update (2015.09.28):
- TrailingStop has been added.
- TrailingStop will active ONLY IF TrailingStop>0.
input double TrailingStop=0;
input bool OpenBUY=True; input bool OpenSELL=True; input bool CloseBySignal=True;
- OpenBUY, OpenSELL — now you can set for sell only or buy only or both.
- CloseBySignal — it means you must set Stop Loss and Take Profit (if ClosebySignal = false ).
