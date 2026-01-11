Indonesian Member - page 346
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
terlanjur tuuuuuuuiiirrrrr
wkwkwkw
Mencoba indikator yang di berikan di grup ini dari halaman sekian sampai sekian ( lupa lagi halaman berapa hheee ).
Hhahaha,,,, santai... Come on, It's just the show.. Xixixi.... Kita buat sistem yg simple, mudah dipelajari, visuality, modern. Yg mn skrg, lg trend sebutan anak millenial. Pasang take profit sesuai plan, jika hrg berbalik lgsg take profit. Hehehe peace.
Long term lumayan juga Broo... wakaka
Long term lumayan juga Broo... wakaka
May God protect the Indonesian people from all natural disasters and difficulties.
Semoga Tuhan melindungi rakyat Indonesia dari semua bencana alam dan kesulitan.
RimJim ... thank you, hopefully all of our prayers can ease the burden of those who are in disaster ... so that they can introspect themselves and be patient about God's warning
RimJim ... thank you, hopefully all of our prayers can ease the burden of those who are in disaster ... so that they can introspect themselves and be patient about God's warning
Yes, sure.. Allah's mercy is bigger than any of our mistake, he not only turns bad situations around, he causes something good to come out of it.
By the way since few days i mean in this month i did not seen any updates from you on this page, usually you keep posting your trade history here, also you never responded to my recent messages that's why i was worried and thinking that may be you guys also effected by this disaster, that's why i decided to pray for you all.
Best Regards
Ya, tentu .. rahmat Allah lebih besar dari kesalahan kami, dia tidak hanya mengubah situasi buruk, dia menyebabkan sesuatu yang baik untuk keluar darinya.
Ngomong-ngomong sejak beberapa hari yang saya maksud di bulan ini saya tidak melihat pembaruan apa pun dari Anda di halaman ini, biasanya Anda tetap memposting riwayat perdagangan Anda di sini, juga Anda tidak pernah menanggapi pesan saya baru-baru ini, itulah sebabnya saya khawatir dan berpikir bahwa mungkin kalian juga dipengaruhi oleh bencana ini, itu sebabnya aku memutuskan untuk berdoa untuk kalian semua.
Salam Hormat
Dear RimJim ... thanks again for your attention, I really appreciate ... maybe some of us are still grieving and consuming a lot of attention there ...
For historical trading, usually when We have reached Profit 40,000 and above and the equity is so big ... many people are no longer interested, because such a large capital can do anything, so the challenge is less ... :)
usually I start again with capital an average of 500 - 5000 with a new system, a new Tools that can make capital big through trading history, this is what can inspire us all and this activity keeps me learning continuously to innovate new things in the trading system ... hopefully we all Lucky
Salam untuk semua, salam kenal
Untuk Line+45.MQ4 masih ada yang error saat di compile aa sudah ada versi perbaikannya ?
Thanks