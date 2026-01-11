Indonesian Member - page 340

Slamet Santoso:
ikut gabung om...pingin belajar juga..salam profit dari jember.hehehe..

slamat datang Slamet Santoso

 
1225113:

kita coba entry lagi dengan RSI

confirmasi di D1     RSI dibawah level 50

Entry RSI dibawah level 50 di H1

sip lah yaw....... 

Very useful concept, thanks a tonn master for sharing this with us
 
fiboz:
 you're welcome
 

 Barros Swing


Files:
Barros_Swing.mq4  30 kb
 

SSRC no repaint 


Files:
SSRC_no_repaint.mq4  8 kb
 

tpo2_mod+ZZ



Files:
tpo2_modtZZ.mq4  32 kb
 

TMA berpusat MACD v1



 

WATR



Files:
WATR.mq4  6 kb
 

ATR HiLo Channel Arrows TT



 

!! T_Kiads BMI Long Mod v01_arrows.


