Indonesian Member - page 348
Sepi pada kemana temen2 ini ??
megawe
:D
jarang2 buka forum, agak lambat respon dan update nya.
Apakah ada whatsapp group dari forum ini?
Om Fajar sudah muncul...
Apakah ada temen2 yang lokasinya di Bekasi, mungkin bisa Copdar ngopi2 sambi silaturahmi.....?
ayo Hajar 2 candels Buy Daily EURUSD... mumpung Lowest D0ji candel D1
ayo Hajar 2 candels Buy Daily EURUSD... mumpung Lowest D0ji candel Di
wow.. New approach, new system, new style.. wakakaka :-) All the Best.. Sir
wow.. New approach, new system, new style.. wakakaka :-) All the Best.. Sir
thanks...All the Best You too ..
yes !... I'm trying to create a new style and match whether this individual is able to show accuracy according to my style and it's really easy to see the situation must be profitable ... lol
Hi RimJim how has the system been tried? ... is it easy?
thanks...All the Best You too ..
yes !... I'm trying to create a new style and match whether this individual is able to show accuracy according to my style and it's really easy to see the situation must be profitable ... lol
Hi RimJim how has the system been tried? ... is it easy?
Yes Sir, usually i trade in micro lots,it works well, and it must work because you are the good technical expert as well as your every suggestion's will be wrapped with your Blessings for me.
Thank you indeed
Yes Sir, usually i trade in micro lots,it works well, and it must work because you are the good technical expert as well as your every suggestion's will be wrapped with your Blessings for me.
Thank you indeed
OK ... can I see templates from your Real strategy creations now? Thank you in advance