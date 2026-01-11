Indonesian Member - page 350

Umar Ismail:

itu saya buat sendiri
bukan beli atau copy dari market
ternyata hanya masalah metaeditor yang saya pake versi terbaru
dan saya jalankan di metatrader versi lama
setelah saya compile di metatrader versi lama
dan saya pake di metatrader versi baru mau jalan

:D :D :D :D

betul... sehingga buatan sendiri pun Ex.File diberlakukan sama.. hehe ... kalau yang lama penyaringannya pakai Rebuild baru untuk menghindari Ex. File decopile...

mas Broo... sekarang saya lagi test EA baru .... wekeke


 
Saya dari Indonesia 
 
Daniel Suryana:
Saya dari Indonesia 

Salam kenal pak, dari daerah mana pak?

 
Super .. next level trading strategy .. i am very exited to see the result.. be careful and good luck 

 

semangat malam semua....

semoga panjenengan semua dalam keadaan sehat wal afiat penuh keberkahan ...

salam dari saya yang masih newbi....mohon arahannya biar ijo ijo akunnya...

 
thank you .... wekeke .. still not perfect ... the results are far below manual system

though i still research it .. lol

 
InshAllah .. You will succeed and at the end you will be busy filling GREEN pips in to your basket. I will bring my Basket as well ... hehehe ... :-)

 
Hopefully the basket is a lot ... he he he

 
Selamat datang Hajirin ... salam kenal  

 

sekarang melihat GBPUSD buahnya sudah matang ... perlu dipanen nih ,,,, hehe


3945742692018.10.08 17:46:26sell1.00gbpusd1.30650.00000.00002018.10.26 10:24:451.28220.000.003.00243.00
3945807922018.10.08 19:54:42sell1.00gbpusd1.30730.00000.00002018.10.26 10:24:441.28220.000.003.00251.00
3945812692018.10.08 20:02:22sell1.00gbpusd1.30690.00000.00002018.10.26 10:24:441.28220.000.003.00247.00
3945844252018.10.08 21:04:52sell1.00gbpusd1.30930.00000.00002018.10.26 10:24:441.28220.000.003.00271.00
3945851092018.10.08 21:22:25sell1.00gbpusd1.30900.00000.00002018.10.26 10:24:431.28220.000.003.00268.00
