Indonesian Member - page 350
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
itu saya buat sendiri
bukan beli atau copy dari market
ternyata hanya masalah metaeditor yang saya pake versi terbaru
dan saya jalankan di metatrader versi lama
setelah saya compile di metatrader versi lama
dan saya pake di metatrader versi baru mau jalan
:D :D :D :D
betul... sehingga buatan sendiri pun Ex.File diberlakukan sama.. hehe ... kalau yang lama penyaringannya pakai Rebuild baru untuk menghindari Ex. File decopile...
mas Broo... sekarang saya lagi test EA baru .... wekeke
Saya dari Indonesia
Salam kenal pak, dari daerah mana pak?
betul... sehingga buatan sendiri pun Ex.File diberlakukan sama.. hehe ... kalau yang lama penyaringannya pakai Rebuild baru untuk menghindari Ex. File decopile...
mas Broo... sekarang saya lagi test EA baru .... wekeke
Super .. next level trading strategy .. i am very exited to see the result.. be careful and good luck
semangat malam semua....
semoga panjenengan semua dalam keadaan sehat wal afiat penuh keberkahan ...
salam dari saya yang masih newbi....mohon arahannya biar ijo ijo akunnya...
Super .. next level trading strategy .. i am very exited to see the result.. be careful and good luck
thank you .... wekeke .. still not perfect ... the results are far below manual system
though i still research it .. lol
thank you .... wekeke .. still not perfect ... the results are far below manual system
though i still research it .. lol
InshAllah .. You will succeed and at the end you will be busy filling GREEN pips in to your basket. I will bring my Basket as well ... hehehe ... :-)
InshAllah.. You will succeed and at the end you will be busy in filling GREEN pips in to your basket. I will bring my Basket as well .. hehehhe... :-)
Hopefully the basket is a lot ... he he he
semangat malam semua....
semoga panjenengan semua dalam keadaan sehat wal afiat penuh keberkahan ...
salam dari saya yang masih newbi....mohon arahannya biar ijo ijo akunnya...
Selamat datang Hajirin ... salam kenal
sekarang melihat GBPUSD buahnya sudah matang ... perlu dipanen nih ,,,, hehe